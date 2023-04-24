LOOK: Liza Soberano meets author Kevin Kwan, director Diane Paragas

The three were spotted hanging out together in New York

MANILA, Philippines – Is Liza Soberano working on a new Hollywood project?

The actress got her followers a-buzz after sharing a photo of herself with Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Filipino-American filmmaker Diane Paragas.

“Lovely afternoon in Dumbo,” she wrote in an Instagram story posted on Saturday, April 22.

While there are no other details behind their get-together, fans of Liza are speculating that the three might be discussing a new project.

Liza has been vocal about her desire to pursue a Hollywood career and has even landed an international project. In August 2022, she announced that she was part of the movie Lisa Frankenstein, which stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton and written by Diablo Cody.

Kevin is the author of the hit Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. The first book was adapted into a film in 2018, and starred Constance Wu and Henry Golding. A movie sequel has yet to be announced, but a spin-off movie is reportedly in early development.

Meanwhile, Diane is best known for her film Yellow Rose, which starred Lea Salonga and Eva Noblezada. – Rappler.com