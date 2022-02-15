‘Lord of the Rings’ anime set for 2024 theatrical release

'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' will explore the story of Herm Hammerhand – the mighty King of Rohan – and the untold creation of Helm’s Deep

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing that the anime adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings was in the works in June 2021, Warner Bros. Studio confirmed on Monday, February 14 that the film will premiere in theaters on April 12, 2024, according to a Variety report.

The story of the new feature-length animated film Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 250 years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It will explore the story of Herm Hammerhand – the mighty King of Rohan – and the untold creation of Helm’s Deep.

The movie is a joint project of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. It is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, while the producer is Joseph Chou of the animation studio Sola Entertainment.

As of this writing, the voice cast has not yet been revealed. But, according to Variety, it is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power television series, separate from Warner Bros Animation, released its first trailer on Monday. The said series is set to premiere on September 2, 2022. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com