WATCH: ‘Love Actually’ cast coming together for reunion special

LOVE ACTUALLY. The film's cast is reuniting for an hour-long special.

The cast of the holiday classic is coming together for an hour-long special hosted by Diane Sawyer

MANILA, Philippines – The holiday season is definitely here, as the Christmas classic Love Actually gets a reunion special, set to air on November 29.

Titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, the hour-long special will be anchored by Diane Sawyer and will feature interviews with director and writer Richard Curtis, as well as original cast members Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, and Laura Linney.

Now, more than ever, we all need some love…actually.



"The Laughter & Secrets of 'Love Actually,' 20 Years Later: A @DianeSawyer Special" premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29th at 8/7c on @ABC. Stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewRPfd2o pic.twitter.com/aDUYk4gAJR — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 22, 2022

The reunion special marks the second time that the Love Actually cast came together following the premiere of the movie in 2003. In 2017, they reunited for Red Nose Day Actually, a TV short film set 13 years after the events of the original. It was released as part of the Red Nose Day 2017 fundraiser.

Set in Christmastime, the original Love Actually tells different but interconnected love stories of characters around London. While it premiered to mix reviews, the film has reached cult status, and has become a Christmas favorite.

There is currently no announcement for a Philippine release date of the special. – Rappler.com