‘Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul’ review: A deeply enjoyable mess

In 2009, I was one of the 1,226,675 votes that made Melai Cantiveros the winner of Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up. Unabashedly honest and hilarious without intending to be, Melai has always conjured the energy of an ever-present and ever-reliable best friend. These qualities, along with her capacity to improvise and her refusal to take herself too seriously, make her a great host and a personable presence on television. But up until this point, no film has used her to their fullest potential, relegating her only to punchy side characters, her witticisms confined to cameos. Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul, Cantiveros’ first lead role for the big screen, doesn’t fully harness, concentrate, and deliver what makes her a star, but it doesn’t stifle these either.

To be clear: Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul is a mess, but it’s an enjoyable mess. Crafted in the tone of early 2000s copaganda films such as White Chicks and Rush Hour but with the sheen of every film destined to be on a streaming platform, Ma’am Chief is a ludicrious affair that only approaches absurdity without fully leaping into it. A botched sting operation to apprehend Abraham Apostol (Pepe Herrera) fractures the relationship of Police Exec. Msgt. Selda Kaptan (Cantiveros-Francisco) and her best friend Police Chief Msgt. Joy Salazar (Jenny Garcia). After Selda is moved to the records section for a year, she discovers that the perpetrator has moved to South Korea due to his affinities for K-pop. Seeing this as an opportunity to clear her friend’s name and fulfill a life-long dream of visiting the land of oppas, she impulsively flies in the hopes of seeking justice.

What follows: Receiving sweet encouragement from her sister Marnee (Louella Gomez). Organizing a fake trip with her stan Twitter friend Yas (the underused Alora Sasam, often in multicolored wigs) as a smokescreen for their investigation. Managing confrontations with the officer in-charge Olga (Karylle, too theatrical and calculated for the screen). Visiting famous talent agencies for a chance at seeing their biases. Stalking a record label’s producer throughout Seoul who might know Apostol’s whereabouts. Snooping around at plastic surgery hubs for clues and reconstructed faces. Taking pictures in hanboks and at night markets. Ma’am Chief carries with it the energy of the politically incorrect and raunchy comedies of the late 1990s and early 2000s, one which is sorely missing from the landscape of recent global and Filipino cinema. It does not ask you to extend logic in the way that procedurals often do. It asks you to abandon it completely in favor of fun.

The premise of finding connections in a foreign land is similar to 2022 film Ajoomma — whose middle-aged Singaporean protagonist goes to Korea as a means of rediscovering herself after her son becomes a full adult. But Ma’am Chief is admittedly less of a film and more a commercial for its producer Pulp Studios. Their merchandise regularly appears onscreen and Happee Sy-Go, labeled as “Queen Mother” by the local K-pop community and the creator of the film’s story, pops in and out of scenes. Ma’am Chief’s existence might have begun as an earnest case for fan tourism, an argument for how locations that are mundane can become tourist attractions by virtue of people’s attachments to film and the celebrities behind them. But as the film progresses, it becomes a clearer assertion of Pulp’s monopoly of all things Korean in the Philippines.

Product integration is not necessarily a bad thing. Recent films such as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie or even more locally Cathy Garcia-Molina’s Love at First Stream center frivolous intellectual property like dolls and streaming platforms, but use cinema as a means to examine how they affect the lives and imaginations of every day people. But in Ma’am Chief, every interaction is only surface level. Every feeling is fleeting. It’s deeply enjoyable in the same way that fast food is: a craving developed from being exposed to the artificial despite knowing its bad for the body.

Case in point: Throughout Ma’am Chief, Selda meets a roster of celebrities during her unsanctioned investigation, temporarily distracting her from her goals. From Lee Seung-gi and Do Ji-han to Yuju and Rolling Quartz, all her encounters are emphasized by slow-motion and beauty filters. It’s a hilarious affair at first, especially as the crowd at the premiere, most of which are made of Pulp loyalists, devolve into a puddle of kilig. I mean, who hasn’t fawned over a celebrity before, right? Selda becomes their representative for a once-in-a-lifetime moment that they might not have. While her fumbling makes her relatable, one can’t help but feel that the celebrities, much like Korea itself in the film, only becomes a prop for Filipino’s fantasy fulfillment.

What is most disappointng about Ma’am Chief is how director Kring Kim and writer Sofia Hazel Calayag seem to be unable to tease out the interiority of the characters around Cantiveros-Francisco, making them one-dimensional at best. This runs as a joke throughout — with all five of the tourists’ names revealed only in the end. But this decision to stick to a half-baked punchline leads it to ignore its most important and most radical question: How does a Filipino’s love for Korean culture intersect with calls for justice? K-pop fandoms, despite their tendencies to be toxic online, have shown that they can side with those in the margins, such as when BTS ARMY matched the group’s donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. But rather than pull on these thematic threads, Ma’am Chief spends most of its time admiring its capital investments, focusing on the sheen of its locations and costumes, while its characters remain the same caricatures they were in the beginning.

Only in its final moments, when it makes the leap from narrative to absurd, from drama to full cheese, does the film find any compelling momentum. With a chase on foot between Selda and the now Korean-looking Apostol, the energy becomes close to the comic style of Tom and Jerry, culminating in Selda beating him with a lightstick. One wishes that the energy of the film began here and went zanier, tapping into the distinctly physical comedy that Filipinos are so good at. But it remains safe. Cantiveros-Francisco is the only one who makes the affair a worthwhile watch. Even at her worst, even when she wrings her eyes and face with fake tears after being fired, she isn’t cringe-worthy enough to merit looking away. But when the film’s conclusion hints at a potential sequel in Thailand, another country known for its parallels with Philippine culture and the strong connections with the Boys’ Love genre, one doesn’t feel any spark of excitement. Not even Melai’s charms can save Ma’am Chief for what it is. – Rappler.com

Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul is showing in theaters nationwide.