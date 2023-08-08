‘Marupok AF’ review: A dissonant portrayal of the viral Twitter thread

It’s easy to see why Marupok AF opened the 19th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival this year.

It’s a lighthearted comedy with charming leads and a plot that gets more and more interesting as it uncoils itself. Maris Racal is magnetic in her role and EJ Jallorina is an absolute revelation as the trans lead. The film guarantees laughs for its audience, wrapping up with an arc that brings everything neatly together.

These descriptions paint Marupok AF as a romantic comedy, but the real story is anything but. The actual Twitter thread it was based on may have had comedic elements, but it’s still revolting and horrifying in its entirety. Hence, this “comedic” depiction actually hurts the film, as it commits a tremendously difficult balancing act that falters from the start.

A hopeless romantic, Janzen Torres (EJ Jallorina) finds what she believes to be true love with Theo Balmaceda (Royce Cabera) on a dating app. Imagining a future filled with joy, her dreams abruptly shatter when Theo stands her up on their planned date. The situation takes a darker turn as she’s unwittingly led into a tangled and sinister scheme, all controlled by the sociopathic Beanie Landridos (Maris Racal), who orchestrates a deceitful game with actions so malicious, they escape even the vilest descriptions.

If the story sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably read it back in 2020 as it gripped a nation locked down during the pandemic. It was the story of trans woman Jzan Tero, recounted in an almost 19-page long thread, that led to the ousting of Sam Morales, the real-life counterpart of Beanie, who was revealed to have actually done the same repugnant act of catfishing to many other trans and LGBTQ+ members.

The very strengths I’ve highlighted earlier are also the film’s undoing. Maris Racal, in her role as the wicked Beanie, is just way too charming and becomes almost too irresistible, verging on sympathy and occasionally distracting from the profound wrongness of her character’s anti-trans behavior. The film’s somewhat relaxed, lighthearted scenes create a disconnect, making it uncomfortable to consider that these reprehensible acts truly happened.

The original Twitter thread is absorbing because of the mystery, because of Jzan’s firm subjective point of view of the events. As you scroll down and dig deeper, you become enthralled in the drama, completely baffled by the targeted psychological torture displayed towards an innocent trans woman. Who is this Sam? Why is she so obsessed with catfishing via prolonged and elaborate setups?

In contrast, the film unravels things from the start, offering imagined insights into Sam’s mind and the twisted satisfaction she derives from her actions, rather than preserving the enigmatic allure. It makes her into a psychopath that seems cut from the same cloth as those glorified in Netflix’s true crime shows.

“I think making the movie really was an inquiry, an attempt to understand. And at the end of the day, we can’t really understand the aggressor. But we did put in a few possible things,” said director Quark Henares in my interview with him. In this case, subtlety wasn’t the film’s strong suit, with Beanie’s motivations portrayed in a manner that is shockingly unrestrained.

For instance, Beanie goes to a restroom and fetishizes the act of catfishing after getting turned on. This is all under the pretense of creative liberty, and while it’s framed as a scene of physical comedy, the underlying implications are grave. When you strip away the editing and cheerful musical score and look at it in isolation, what emerges is a scene that feels tonally disconnected from the actions depicted onscreen.

This disconnect also infects other moments that would’ve otherwise worked in conventional romance stories. The meet-cute between Janzen and Theo contains the usual slo-mo encounter and even a welcome UDD needle drop (who doesn’t love UDD songs in movies?), but even without knowing what actually happens in the thread (it’s sickening), what we know so far from the parallel stories that have happened diminishes the impact of the moment.

We know that Theo is fake. We know that Beanie is controlling everything behind the scenes. In fact, we may have learned way too much about them than needed. Using a suspenseful musical score during the meet-cute moments might have given a chilling, subversive edge to the scene, creating a unique and unsettling view. But the film chose to stick to its genre conventions.

Gone is the intrigue and constant guessing. We’ve been stripped of the engrossing mystery. Who exactly is Theo? Is he even a real person? Is longing for a happy relationship for a trans character too much to ask? Earlier versions of Marupok AF explored a Rashomon-style approach, where the three conflicting and vastly different stories of the main leads (Janzen, Beanie, and Theo) were set to unfold with unique tones across three distinct segments. Parts of that version are still in the final film, but that structure actually defeats the decisiveness and personalized narration of the real Jzen.

It’s difficult to balance a story giving equal latitude to both victim and the aggressor. In attempting to create an empathetic narrative, the risk of diluting the gravity of the offenses or inadvertently humanizing cruel actions becomes all too real. Marupok AF attempts to walk this precarious tightrope, and while it succeeds in some aspects, it dangerously stumbles in many others.

The victim’s trauma and the aggressor’s manipulations are both crucial aspects of the story, and they demand a delicate handling. The film is enriched by humorous acting, playful narrations, and witty camerawork and editing, but these intriguing elements might resonate better in another film with a different subject matter. The film uses references to the tragic killing of Jennifer Laude and the widespread discrimination against trans people reported online as a catalyst for Janzen’s awakening. Yet, these aspects still feel overshadowed by the captivating grip that Beanie’s character has on the film.

Marupok AF thrives on standout performances and a sweeping creative force, but is hampered by its dangerous handling of a villainous character. The dissonance the film elicits makes it a challenging watch. Its closest comparison in viewing experience is Don’t Look Up, where comedy is thrust upon you amidst rising frustration. It’ll make you hate Beanie and it’ll give you even more fictionalized reasons to hate her. But, the thing is, we didn’t need more reasons to hate Beanie, we already did so before the film started, and most especially after it.

What we needed more of was Janzen, whose pure and earnest quest for love, with all its follies and naive sweetness, resounds with anyone who has ever reached for connection and found betrayal, through no fault of their own. Her story, and many other trans stories like hers, deserve far more sensitive spotlights. – Rappler.com