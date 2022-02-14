WATCH: New ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer promises more threats

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is slated for a May 6 theatrical release

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel Entertainment released on Monday, February 14, a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and things are not looking too good for the Master of the Mystic Arts.

The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he teams up with post-WandaVision Wanda Maximoff as he tries to deal with the consequences of the multiverse-fracture spell that he cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and resolve the aftermath of giving way to several villains from across the multiverse to come together.

“You opened a doorway between the universes, and we don’t know who or what will walk through it,” Wong told the Sorcerer Supreme in the two-minute clip.

The trailer also shows glimpses of Doctor Strange in handcuffs, brief audio from someone who sounded a lot like Patrick Stewart (who played Professor X from the X-Men series), a face-off between a normal Doctor Strange and his more sinister doppelganger, and hints of Wanda going possibly evil in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xocchitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez and Michael Stuhlbarg will play Dr. Nicodemus West.

The movie is helmed by Loki writer Michael Waldron and director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Evil Dead), who replaced original director Scott Derrickson after he dropped out in January 2020 due to “creative differences.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for a May 6 theatrical release. – Rappler.com