WATCH: First ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer sees a new Mighty Thor

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel released on Monday, April 18, the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, thrilling fans with the first look for its returning characters and the revelation of having two Thors.

Set to Guns N Roses’ “Sweet Child ‘O Mine,” the trailer begins with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson coping from the events of Avengers: Endgame wherein he leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxy after the fall of his kingdom Asgard.

Thor, with his new outfit after weight-loss training, then leaves the Guardians of the Galaxy behind to find his “own path,” saying that his superhero days are now over.

The clip shows Thor on a pirate ship kissing an unknown woman, Valkyrie ruling the New Asgard, a brief glimpse of Zeus, and the appearance of the new Mighty Thor wielding a pieced Mjolnir.

Natalie Portman, who last appeared in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, reprises her role as Jane Foster, where she’s set to become a new and powerful version of the thunder god. One character noticeably absent from the trailer though is the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Tessa Thompson, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, and Jaimie Alexander are also returning for Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi is directing the fourth film in the Thor series.

In a tweet, lead star Hemsworth said the trailer gives “all the feels of a classic Thor adventure.” “Big, loud, and crazy, and full of heart. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much, you’ll cry some more,” he wrote.

Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!! pic.twitter.com/l5CoIJJif1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 18, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8. – Rappler.com