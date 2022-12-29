WATCH: Marvel releases teaser for a Stan Lee documentary

STAN LEE. Marvel Studios is releasing a documentary about the late comic legend in 2023.

The documentary is set to debut on Disney+ in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – A documentary about legendary comic book writer and editor Stan Lee is in the works!

Marvel Studios released on Wednesday, December 28, a teaser for the documentary titled Stan Lee, with the caption: “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The announcement video was shared on what would have been the 100th birthday of Lee.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.



Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7MlWtP1IVD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 28, 2022

The 25-second clip featured a montage of Lee’s minor roles and cameo appearances in several Marvel films, before ending with an illustration of the late comic creator’s signature look: thick glasses, a mustache, and an ear-to-ear grin.

Lee, who passed away in November 2018 at the age of 95, was best known for being one of the cocreators of iconic superhero characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther, among others.

The documentary is slated for a 2023 release on Disney+ but a final premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com