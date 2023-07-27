Mattel bares plans to produce live-action ‘Polly Pocket,’ ‘Hot Wheels,’ ‘Thomas & Friends’ films

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

More childhood favorite toys from Mattel are heading to the big screen, with Lily Collins confirmed to be starring in ‘Polly Pocket!’

MANILA, Philippines – Mattel’s Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz and Barbie producer Robbie Brenner have unveiled their plans of producing more live-action films inspired by popular children’s toys including Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, and Thomas & Friends!

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, July 26, the CEO of the toy company shared his plans of creating a Mattel cinematic universe with children’s toys as the stars of their upcoming movies, following the recent box office success of Barbie.

“Let’s get the first one (Barbie) right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen,” Kreiz said.

“Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises,” he added.

“Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise,” Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer who runs Mattel Films, shared. “That’s the hope – that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving.”

In 2021, a live-action Polly Pocket film – with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins playing the titular role and Girls creator Lena Dunham directing the franchise – was first announced to be in the works. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios under Mattel will be producing the film.

Brenner has confirmed to Variety that the family comedy film about the pocket-sized doll already has a “great” script and shared that it has been “an amazing collaboration” with “two of my favorite ladies ever” – referring to Collins and Dunham.

“Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it,” she said.

Brenner also shared that a “grounded and gritty” Hot Wheels movie is underway, which will be produced by Star Trek writer J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros. He added that the adaptation about the top-selling toy in the world will not only feature cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles, but will also have “real characters that you can relate to, that are three-dimensional, that have emotional journeys.”

“That was something that was important to him (Abrams) – to make a movie that’s not just going to be fun and exciting, but that has real emotion and real stakes to it,” the Mattel producer continued.

Children’s animated train series Thomas & Friends is set to return to the big screen as well with World War Z and Monster’s Ball director Marc Forster helming the upcoming fantasy film.

Also on Mattel’s slate of upcoming films are Barney, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, Major Matt Mason, UNO, Wishbone, Matchbox, View Master, and Christmas Balloon.

Additional details for the films such as release dates are yet to be announced.

Mattel is a leading global toy company that owns one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. They are famous for toy products such as Barbie and Hot Wheels. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.