Get ready to meet the Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ musical film to premiere in January 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.’ And on that same day, we finally got word on the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie!

MANILA, Philippines – So fetch! Get excited because Mean Girls: The Musical will hit cinemas on January 12, 2024.

On Tuesday, October 3, the release date of the 2017 Broadway musical’s film adaptation was announced on Facebook.

“January 12 is going to be SO FETCH. The new #MeanGirls movie is coming to theaters soon,” they captioned the post.

The news came just in time for “Mean Girls Day,” which was commemorated in line with one of the many references from the 2004 film. On the same day, the Mean Girls TikTok page celebrated with a watch party by uploading the entire film in 23 clips.

Mean Girls: The Musical will see Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Angourie Rice stepping into the shoes of Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron. “Too Well” singer Reneé Rapp is also set to reprise her role from her Broadway debut as the “Apex Predator” herself Regina George, a character originated by Rachel McAdams.

Starring alongside Rice and Rapp are other familiar names, such as Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Sarkisian, Broadway breakout actor Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and The Office actress Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron. Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Wieners while Avantika Vandanapu will star as Karen Smith.

Tina Fey will also be returning as Ms. Norbury, the role she played in the 2004 film. She is also slated as the 2024 film’s screenwriter as well as its producer alongside Lorne Michaels. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are set to direct.

Production on the Mean Girls: The Musical film began in March.

The Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls was opened on Broadway in 2018 and closed abruptly in 2020 due to the pandemic. Music and lyrics were written by Jeff Richmond and Neil Benjamin respectively, while its book was written by Fey.

Written by Tina Fey, the original Mean Girls film was released in 2004. The teen comedy tackles cliques and bullying in high school, imparting great influence in pop culture even long after its release. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.