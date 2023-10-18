Melai Cantiveros to star in PULP Studios’ ‘Ma’am Chief’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film, which will premiere on November 15, lists special participation from stars Lee Seung-gi and Do Ji-han

MANILA, Philippines – Melai Cantiveros is set to headline the action-drama film Ma’am Chief.

In a press release on Sunday, October 15, PULP Studios announced that Ma’am Chief will revolve around a policewoman who disguises herself as a tour guide in South Korea to apprehend a fugitive.

Ang “FANGIRL PULIS NG BAYAN”, nandito na! 👮🏻 Ready na si Ma’am Chief, Selda Kaptan. 🫡 G ka na rin ba sa KAMSAMazing movie experience? #PULPStudios #MaamChief pic.twitter.com/O4dTh4i99G — PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph) October 15, 2023

Joining Cantiveros in the film are Alora Sasam, Karylle, and Jennica Garcia.

According to its poster, the film will also feature the special participation of South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi, Do Ji-han, and Yuju among other surprise cameos. To recall, she previously shared a photo with Do Ji-han in her Instagram.

Cantiveros first teased the movie in July as she shared photos from their filming in Seoul.

In an Instagram post, the actress also expressed her admiration for the work ethic of the Korean crew that they collaborated with.

“If there’s a chance to work again in Korea, I want to work with you guys again,” she wrote.

Ma’am Chief will serve as the first movie offering of PULP Studios, the latest subsidiary of PULP, which is also in charge of PULP Magazine and PULP Live World Productions Inc.

Ma’am Chief is set for a November 15 release. – Rappler.com