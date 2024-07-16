Metro Manila Film Festival announces first 5 official entries for 2024 edition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has announced the first batch of official entries for its 2024 edition at its grand launch on Tuesday, July 16.

While the entries were being announced, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Don Artes said that rather than eight entries, the 50th MMFF will have 10 entries instead. It may be noted that the 49th MMFF – the highest grossing edition in the film festival’s history – also had a total of 10 entries during its run.

Here are the 50th MMFF’s first batch of official entries, which were chosen based on their scripts:

And the Breadwinner Is…

Green Bones

Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital

Himala, Isang Musikal

The Kingdom

Produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. and The Ideafirst Company, And the Breadwinner Is… is a comedy film that stars Vice Ganda, Gina Pareño, Maris Racal, Jhong Hilario, and Kokoy de Santos. The film was first announced in April, and is directed by Jun Robles Lana and written by Daisy Cayanan, Jumbo Albano, and Jun Robles Lana.

The drama film Green Bones is produced by GMA Pictures. Directed by Zig Dulay, the film is written by Ricky Lee and Anjeli Atienza and will star Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo.

Produced by Reality MM Studios, Inc., Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital is directed by Kerwin Go. The horror film – written by Dustin Celestino, Leovic Arceta, and Kerwin Go – stars Jane de Leon, Enrique Gil, Alexa Miro, and MJ Lastimosa.

Starring Aicelle Santos, David Ezra, Victor Robinson, and Bituin Escalante, Himala, Isang Musikal, is produced by Jose Lorenzo “Pepe” Diokno and Madonna Tarrayo. The musical film will also directed by the MMFF 2023 Best Director. Diokno wrote the screenplay alongside Ricky Lee.

The fifth MMFF 2024 entry is The Kingdom, starring Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual. It is produced by APT Entertainment, Inc., MZET TV Productions, Inc., and MQuest Ventures, Inc., and directed by Michael Tuviera. The family drama production is written by Michelle Ngu-Nario.

All official entries for the 50th MMFF will be announced in October. – Rappler.com