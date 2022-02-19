Metropolitan Theater to screen 3 restored Filipino classics for free

The first edition of MET's 'Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Pilipino' will feature 3 Philippine cinema classics for public viewing on Sunday, February 20

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The Manila Metropolitan Theater (MET) will launch the Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Pilipino (Gems of Philippine Cinema) program on Sunday, February 20, where restored Philippine cinema classics will be screened for free public viewing.

In partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the Philippine Film Archive, and ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula, the first edition of the program will screen three restored classics: Olive La Torre’s Dalagang Ilokana (1954), Ishamel Bernal’s Pagdating Sa Dulo (1970), and Oliva Lamasan’s Sana Maulit Muli (1995).

MET will screen Dalagang Ilokana at 10 am, followed by Pagdating Sa Dulo at 1:30 pm, and Sana Maulit Muli at 3:30 pm.

“Nilalayon ng programang ito na muling ibalik sa pinilakang tabing ang ilan sa mga pinakamahahalagang mga pelikulang Filipino matapos dumaan sa masusing proseso ng restorasyon,” MET Facebook post reads.

(The program aims to bring back to the silver screen some of the most celebrated Filipino films that have undergone a rigorous process of film restoration.)

As of this writing, details on safety protocols – such as seating capacity – have not been announced. MET encourages interested viewers to register first through the Google forms posted on their Facebook page, which also has details on how to get free movie tickets.

The Metropolitan Theater is a Philippine National Treasure and the oldest existing theater in the country. It is located along Padre Burgos Avenue, Ermita, Manila. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.