Millie Bobby Brown to star in upcoming sci-fi film ‘The Electric State’

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State, an adaptation of the 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag.

Set in a retro-futuristic past, the film follows Brown as an orphaned teen who sets out on a quest around the American west with a robot and an “eccentric drifter” to find her younger brother.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, a sci-fi movie directed by The @Russo_Brothers.



Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. pic.twitter.com/A9mqvGowax — Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2022

There’s no news about other cast members but according to a Variety report, Chris Pratt is reportedly in talks to join her.

The Electric State will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are best known for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who both worked with The Russo brothers in the Avengers movies, adapted the screenplay.

Production is slated to begin in October. A target release date has yet to be announced.

Aside from The Electric State, Brown, 18, is also working on the Netflix movies Damsel and Enola Holmes 2. – Rappler.com