Movies
Hollywood celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown to star in upcoming sci-fi film ‘The Electric State’

Rappler.com
Millie Bobby Brown to star in upcoming sci-fi film ‘The Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

'Avengers: Infinity War' directors Joe and Anthony Russo will helm the Netflix film

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State,  an adaptation of the 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag. 

Set in a retro-futuristic past, the film follows Brown as an orphaned teen who sets out on a quest around the American west with a robot and an “eccentric drifter” to find her younger brother. 

There’s no news about other cast members but according to a Variety report, Chris Pratt is reportedly in talks to join her. 

The Electric State will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are best known for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who both worked with The Russo brothers in the Avengers movies, adapted the screenplay. 

Production is slated to begin in October. A target release date has yet to be announced.

Aside from The Electric State, Brown, 18, is also working on the Netflix movies Damsel and Enola Holmes 2. Rappler.com 

Hollywood celebrities

Netflix