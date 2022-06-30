Millie Bobby Brown to star in upcoming sci-fi film ‘The Electric State’

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State, an adaptation of the 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag.
Set in a retro-futuristic past, the film follows Brown as an orphaned teen who sets out on a quest around the American west with a robot and an “eccentric drifter” to find her younger brother.
There’s no news about other cast members but according to a Variety report, Chris Pratt is reportedly in talks to join her.
The Electric State will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are best known for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who both worked with The Russo brothers in the Avengers movies, adapted the screenplay.
Production is slated to begin in October. A target release date has yet to be announced.
Aside from The Electric State, Brown, 18, is also working on the Netflix movies Damsel and Enola Holmes 2. – Rappler.com