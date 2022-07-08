MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2022

The entries are selected based on script submissions
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced its first four official entries for its 48th edition.
The entries were selected based on script submissions by a committee headed by chair Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo and Jesse Ejercito.
The first four MMFF entries are:
- Labyu with an Accent starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta Maria
- Nanahimik ang Gabi starring Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado, and Heaven Peralejo
- Partners in Crime starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi
- The Teacher starring Joey de Leon and Toni Gonzaga
The four scripts were chosen based on the following criteria: artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).
Four more films will be chosen to complete the festival’s so-called “magic eight.” The last four films will be selected from finished film submissions.
The MMFF is set to run in December 2022. – Rappler.com