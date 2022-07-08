MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2022

FIRST FOUR. The Metro Manila Film Festival announces its first four official entries.

The entries are selected based on script submissions

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced its first four official entries for its 48th edition.

The entries were selected based on script submissions by a committee headed by chair Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo and Jesse Ejercito.

The first four MMFF entries are:

Labyu with an Accent starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta Maria

Nanahimik ang Gabi starring Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado, and Heaven Peralejo

Partners in Crime starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi

The Teacher starring Joey de Leon and Toni Gonzaga

The four scripts were chosen based on the following criteria: artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).

Four more films will be chosen to complete the festival’s so-called “magic eight.” The last four films will be selected from finished film submissions.

The MMFF is set to run in December 2022. – Rappler.com