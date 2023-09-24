MMFF to launch Manila International Film Festival in US in November 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Manila International Film Festival will also screen the MMFF 2023 entries in Los Angeles in late January 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is going to Hollywood!

The annual event that puts a spotlight on Philippine cinema is launching its global edition titled Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) on November 2.

The MIFF launch will take place at the Directors Guild of America in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, USA.

According to its website, the MIFF plans “to showcase, promote, and help uplift Filipino films from the Philippines in Hollywood and beyond.”

It also aims to “bridge the gap between the two worlds and connect the Philippine entertainment industry with that of Hollywood and the international stage.”

For the MIFF launch, three entries from the inaugural summer edition of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, which was held in April, will be screened.

The three films included in the roster are About Us But Not About Us starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas, directed by Jun Lana; Here Comes the Groom starring Enchong Dee and Miles Ocampo, directed by Chris Martinez, and Love You Long Time starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano, directed by Jaime Habac Jr.

The launch will also feature a meet-and-greet with the stars and filmmakers of the three titles, and a question-and-answer portion about MIFF.

Following its launch, the MIFF will also screen the eight 2023 MMFF entries in Los Angeles in late January 2024.

As of writing, only four out of the eight entries for MMFF have been announced. It includes: A Mother and Son’s Story starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards; (K)Ampon starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay; Penduko starring Matteo Guidicelli and Cristine Reyes; and Rewind starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.

The first four entries were selected based on script submissions alone, while the remaining four entries will be selected from finished film submissions.

According to MIFF, the international screening of the MMFF 2023 entries will run for four days in Los Angeles. Final dates have yet to be announced.

Additionally, the international edition of the festival will also have an opening premiere and awards gala. Stars and filmmakers from the eight entries will also be invited to attend the Hollywood edition of MMFF.

The Manila International Film Festival was launched as part of the celebration of the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2024. – Rappler.com