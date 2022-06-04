Revenge is sweet: Movies and TV shows where cheating partners get their due

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to relationships, nobody likes a cheater.

Whether we’re seeing a real-life cheating scandal unfold on the internet or watching the main character in a movie turn unfaithful, people cry out for the cheater to get their comeuppance one way or another.

In real life, wayward partners tend to just get on with their lives, because most people are civilized adults that don’t break the law and prefer to move on gracefully. But in many movies and TV shows, cheaters get the endings that real life won’t give us.

Here are a few films and TV shows you can watch if recent cheating scandals (ehem) have left you craving for some romantic justice:

John Tucker Must Die

This classic high school revenge tale follows three teenage girls from different cliques who discover that they share a boyfriend: star basketball player John Tucker. The movie shows everything the girls try to do to get back at John, culminating in an epic takedown at his own birthday party.

Big Little Lies

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, this dark drama revolves around a murder at an upper-class elementary school in the affluent village of Monterey, California, as witnessed by five women, all mothers of students at the school. As the series progresses, a violent cheating incident is revealed, and it doesn’t end well for the cheater – or anyone, come to think of it.

Gone Girl

Another classic revenge movie, Gone Girl shows the elaborate plot laid out by a woman named Amy after she discovers her husband Nick’s affair. From manipulation to false accusations to staging bloody crime scenes, Amy pulls out all the stops to exact revenge, proving indeed that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

No Other Woman

Okay, so things do end well for Derek Ramsay’s character. He chooses his wife (played by Cristine Reyes) over his mistress (played by Anne Curtis) and their marriage endures. But before he settles into happily ever after, he does wind up fighting for his life after figuring in a car accident as he was running away from his mistress, who only wanted to talk to him. It’s an almost poetic fate for a man who spent pretty much the whole movie see-sawing between two women while trying to outrun his problems.

Doctor Foster

While this British drama’s already-iconic Filipino remake The Broken Marriage Vow is just on the way to the exciting part, why not binge-watch the original? This steamy drama follows a successful doctor, Gemma Foster, as she slowly loses it after discovering her husband’s affair. As the series goes on, her husband’s mental state deteriorates, as he becomes consumed by his own wrongdoings.

The Haunting of Hill House

Cheating is just a blip in this horror series that talks about mental illness and generational trauma. But the series also depicts the other issues that haunt each member of the Crain family, and for one of the siblings, it happens to be her infidelity – the memory of which follows her around like a ghost throughout the series. As far as depictions of guilt go, this one is truly horrifying.

Do you have any other movies or shows in mind where cheaters get what they deserve? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com