Multiverse adventure ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads Oscar nominations

NOMINATED. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' which stars Michelle Yeoh, is among the movies nominated for Best Film at the 2023 BAFTAs.

The film secures 11 nominations, including one for best picture

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Dimension-hopping adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list of films nominated on Tuesday, January 24 for this year’s Academy Awards, securing 11 nominations that include a spot in the prestigious best picture race.

Others vying for best picture include Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age film The Fabelmans, the splashy Elvis biopic and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking and All Quiet on the Western Front also are in the running.

Winners of the industry’s highest honors will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year’s Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. – Rappler.com