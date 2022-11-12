WATCH: Nadine Lustre sees the dead in haunting ‘Deleter’ official trailer

COMEBACK. Nadine Lustre returns to the big screen in the upcoming film 'Deleter.'

The film premieres on December 25, at the Metro Manila Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines – The “undeleted” official trailer of Deleter is out, giving viewers an unfiltered glimpse of Nadine Lustre’s chilling big-screen comeback.

In the trailer, we meet Nadine’s character Lyra, a content moderator or “deleter” who has seemingly become immune to the horrors of her job, which is to filter disturbing videos from social media platforms.

However, her routine life is thrown off course when she becomes involved in an investigation into the mysterious death of one of her co-workers – a death that seems to haunt her increasingly.

Deleter was directed by Mikhail Red, written by him and his brother Nikolas Red, and produced by Viva Films.

It also stars Louise delos Reyes, McCoy de Leon, and Jeffrey Hidalgo.

It is set to premiere in cinemas on December 25, as an official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com