Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi join ‘Superman: Legacy’ 

MANILA, Philippines – The new DC Universe continues to expand as Warner Bros and DC Studios add Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi as the latest cast members of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

According to an exclusive report from Vanity Fair, Fillion will play Guy Gardner, one of the iterations of the superhero Green Lantern. Fillion, who also starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, will be the first actor to take over the role of this superhero following Ryan Reynolds, who headlined the 2011 Green Lantern movie.

Meanwhile, Sicario: Day of the Soldado’s Merced will portray Hawkgirl, and Gathegi, who is best known for his roles in X-Men: First Class and Startup, will act as Michael Holt or Mister Terrific.

They will be joining earlier announced David Corenswet and Rachel Broshanan, who will be playing Clark Kent or Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Warner Bros and DC Studios have yet to announce other cast members for characters Lex Luthor, superheroes The Authority, and Kent’s friend Jimmy Olsen.

Superman: Legacy was first announced in February when Gunn and his DC co-chair Peter Safran laid out the studio’s plan for a revamped slate.

The movie will reportedly “examine how the character reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

In December 2022, Henry Cavill, who starred in Zack Synder’s Man of Steel, announced that he’d no longer be reprising his role as Superman.

Superman: Legacy is expected to start filming in 2024, with July 2025 as its target release date. – Rappler.com