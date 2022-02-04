WATCH: ‘Knives Out 2’ first look in Netflix’s 2022 film slate trailer

'KNIVES OUT 2.' The sequel to the hit murder mystery film is premiering on Netflix in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has given viewers a quick glimpse of Knives Out 2, set to premiere on the platform in late 2022.

A quick clip of the film is included in Netflix’s 2022 film slate trailer, starting at the 2:36 mark. In the clip, we see a new set of characters boarding a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean – among them Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom, and Dave Bautista.

The camera then pans out to Daniel Craig, who starred in the first film as private detective Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out premiered in 2019. Directed by Rian Johnson, it follows Benoit as he investigates the murder of mystery novelist Harlan Thrombley, dealing with the deceased’s off-beat, problematic family along the way. The sequel will see Benoit returning to investigate a new murder.

Netflix has promised to premiere a new movie every week, presenting a hefty lineup for 2022. Aside from Knives Out 2, films such as action-thriller The Gray Man, sci-fi adventure The Mothership, comedy You People, and family film The Adam Project are set to premiere on the platform this year. – Rappler.com