FIRST LOOK: ‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ introduces cast members

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is slated to premiere on December 23

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time for another whodunit as Knives Out returns for its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Netflix released on Monday, August 22, a first-look image from the upcoming film where nine people are gathered around a long dinner table, having a seemingly serious discussion.

“Nothing brings friends together like a killer party,” the caption wrote.

Glass Onion will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as the brilliant Southern private detective Benoit Blanc. Other stars to join the murder mystery include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Ethan Hawke.

The plot of the upcoming Knives Out sequel is still kept under wraps but it is set to follow Blanc in his investigation of a new separate murder case in Greece.

Aside from Craig, Rian Johnson will also return to direct and write the sequel. The film is slated to premiere globally on December 23 on Netflix. Its theatrical release date has yet to be announced.

Knives Out is an American murdery mystery film which was first released in September 2019. It follows Detective Benoit Blanc, who investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch on his 85th birthday. As he digs deeper, Blanc also discovers the strained relationships within the family and the death of the housekeeper, adding more mystery and thrill to the whodunit film.

The critically-acclaimed movie starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

