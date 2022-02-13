WATCH: Ryan Reynolds time travels to meet his past self in ‘The Adam Project’ trailer

THE ADAM PROJECT. The Netflix sci-fi film is slated for a March 2022 release.

The movie, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, is set to premiere on March 11

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has released the official trailer for its star-studded sci-fi film The Adam Project, where Ryan Reynolds portrays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed.

The three-minute clip shows Reynolds going back in time to meet his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell. Together, they go further back to the past to meet their late father, played by Mark Ruffalo, in an adventure to save the future.

In a tweet, Reynolds expressed his excitement for the project. “To say I had the time of my life making this film would be an understatement,” he wrote.

To say I had the time of my life making this film would be an understatement. And a misleading reference to Dirty Dancing. #TheAdamProject on @Netflix March 11th. pic.twitter.com/5Y0sLzX2Bp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2022

Jennifer Garner stars in the film as Adam’s mom, making it a reunion between Garner and Ruffalo, who popularly starred in the hit romcom 13 Going on 30. Zoe Saldaña is also part of the movie as adult Adam’s combat partner.

Shawn Levy directed the film while the script was written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is set to premiere on Netflix on March 11. – Rappler.com