MMFF announces official eight entries for 2023 summer edition

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival announced on February 24 the eight films that will be competing in its first-ever summer edition happening in April.
The lineup includes a family drama starring Coco Martin, a musical featuring the songs of Rey Valera, a romance directed by and starring Bela Padilla, and a two-character drama by Jun Robles Lana.
Here are the eight entries:
- Apag
Director: Brillante Mendoza
Starring: Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes
- Singlebells
Director: Fifth Solomon
Starring: Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto
- About us but not about us
Director: Jun Robles Lana
Starring: Romnick Sarmienta, Elijah Canlas
- Kahit maputi na ang buhok ko
Director: Joven M Tan
Starring: RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial
- Unravel: A Swiss side love story
Director: RC delos Reyes
Starring: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla
- Here comes the groom
Director: Chris Martinez
Starring: Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilhouete, Maris Racal, Kaladkaren
- Yung libro sa napanuod ko
Director: Bela
Starring: Yoo Min-Gon, Bela Padilla
- Love you long time
Director: JP Habac
Starring: Carlo Aquino, Eisel Serrano
The first summer edition of the MMFF will run from April 8 to 18 in cinemas nationwide, with the awards night to be held on April 11. The festival will kick off with the traditional Parade of Stars in Quezon City on April 1. – Rappler.com
