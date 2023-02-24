MMFF announces official eight entries for 2023 summer edition

SUMMER EDITION. The Metro Manila Film Festival announces the eight films competing in its summer edition.

The first-ever summer edition of the film festival runs in April

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival announced on February 24 the eight films that will be competing in its first-ever summer edition happening in April.

The lineup includes a family drama starring Coco Martin, a musical featuring the songs of Rey Valera, a romance directed by and starring Bela Padilla, and a two-character drama by Jun Robles Lana.

Here are the eight entries:

Apag

Director: Brillante Mendoza

Starring: Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes

Director: Fifth Solomon

Starring: Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto

Director: Jun Robles Lana

Starring: Romnick Sarmienta, Elijah Canlas

Director: Joven M Tan

Starring: RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial

Director: RC delos Reyes

Starring: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla

Director: Chris Martinez

Starring: Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilhouete, Maris Racal, Kaladkaren

Director: Bela

Starring: Yoo Min-Gon, Bela Padilla

Director: JP Habac

Starring: Carlo Aquino, Eisel Serrano

The first summer edition of the MMFF will run from April 8 to 18 in cinemas nationwide, with the awards night to be held on April 11. The festival will kick off with the traditional Parade of Stars in Quezon City on April 1. – Rappler.com