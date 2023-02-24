Movies
Movies
Filipino movies

MMFF announces official eight entries for 2023 summer edition

Rappler.com
MMFF announces official eight entries for 2023 summer edition

SUMMER EDITION. The Metro Manila Film Festival announces the eight films competing in its summer edition.

Metro Manila Film Festival's Facebook

The first-ever summer edition of the film festival runs in April

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival announced on February 24 the eight films that will be competing in its first-ever summer edition happening in April.

The lineup includes a family drama starring Coco Martin, a musical featuring the songs of Rey Valera, a romance directed by and starring Bela Padilla, and a two-character drama by Jun Robles Lana.

Here are the eight entries:

  • Apag
    Director: Brillante Mendoza
    Starring: Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes
  • Singlebells
    Director: Fifth Solomon
    Starring: Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto
  • About us but not about us
    Director: Jun Robles Lana
    Starring: Romnick Sarmienta, Elijah Canlas
  • Kahit maputi na ang buhok ko
    Director: Joven M Tan
    Starring: RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial
  • Unravel: A Swiss side love story
    Director: RC delos Reyes
    Starring: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla
  • Here comes the groom
    Director: Chris Martinez
    Starring: Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilhouete, Maris Racal, Kaladkaren
  • Yung libro sa napanuod ko
    Director: Bela
    Starring: Yoo Min-Gon, Bela Padilla
  • Love you long time
    Director: JP Habac
    Starring: Carlo Aquino, Eisel Serrano 

The first summer edition of the MMFF will run from April 8 to 18 in cinemas nationwide, with the awards night to be held on April 11. The festival will kick off with the traditional Parade of Stars in Quezon City on April 1. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Metro Manila Film Festival