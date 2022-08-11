‘One Piece Film Red’ to screen in PH cinemas in September

Following its success in Japan, ‘One Piece Film Red’ will be screened in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – One Piece Film Red is coming to Philippine cinemas in September.

Although SM Cinemas have yet to release its specific screening schedule, a report by Anime News Network announced that ODEX Philippines will be organizing a fan screening on September 17 and 18.

The latest addition to the One Piece film franchise opened in Japan on Saturday, August 6. The movie immediately earned the top spot in box office rankings this month, garnering approximately $16.63 million from selling 1.57 million tickets during its opening weekend alone.

Following its success in Japan, Crunchyroll has also agreed to screen the movie in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

One Piece Film Red tells the story of Uta, a famous singer described by fans as a diva with an “otherworldly” voice. The Straw Hats have gathered in Elegia, the Island of Music, along with other pirates and marines, to witness her first-ever live concert. However, things begin to heat up when it is revealed that the beloved singer is Shanks’ daughter.

Uta’s speaking voice was provided by Kaori Nazuka, while the character’s singing voice was provided by Ado. The latter also sang the theme song “Shinjidai” (“New Genesis”), which was featured in the third official trailer.

Code Geass and One Piece: Defeat the Pirate Ganzaki’s Goro Taniguchi directed the movie. One Piece Film Gold’s Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the screenplay. More importantly, the manga creator Eiichiro Oda helmed the project himself as their executive producer. He even designed new battle armor for the characters with the “rock x pirates” theme.

The movie was based on the One Piece manga which was first serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997 and started its anime adaptation in 1999. After 25 years, the author just teased the upcoming ending for the journey of the Straw Hats. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.