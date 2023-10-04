[Only IN Hollywood] Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard are terrific as broken souls in ‘Memory’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'If it gets shown this coming awards season, it will be a contender, backed by the nomination-worthy performances of Jessica and Peter'

LOS ANGELES, USA – Michel Franco’s Memory, in which Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard turn in terrific performances, tackles serious themes, so let me get the light stuff out of the way first.

In the press conference for the drama at the recent Venice Film Festival, Michel was asked how he came to cast Jessica and Peter as two broken souls who found each other. I kid you not – Peter, who went on to win the Volpi Cup for best actor when the Venice fest closed – got the role because he had a paunch and not your typical actor’s trainer-designed abs.

Michel, Mexico’s respected writer-director, began by praising his two leads: “I’m very lucky to have them. The rest of the cast is also fantastic. I’m a filmmaker who loves actors. Many directors are afraid of actors or don’t know how to communicate with them or I don’t know what nonsense.”

“I love actors. When I’m sitting on my own for months writing, I am dreaming of who’s going to read these lines or who’s going to make them sound a lot better than what I’ve written.”

“And I learned that Jessica was familiar with my films. She liked my work. I was very surprised and flattered. Our agents were good at putting us together and they both knew it was the right fit.”

GLITTER. Jessica Chastain on the red carpet for the movie ‘Memory’ at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Earl Gibson III

“And then because I like deep collaborations with actors and because I knew that this film relies heavily on chemistry, I asked Jessica who’s the best to play this role (Saul). Peter’s name was the first to come up. I had seen him in some movies.”

“I thought it was a great idea. We went for coffee with Peter and five minutes later, I asked you (turning to Peter) to show me your tummy, was that right? I said, ‘Can I see more of your body? I’m afraid you might be too…’”

Peter, grinning, said, “You did, yeah. He (Michel) was afraid I would be too strong.”

“Athletic,” clarified Michel.

Peter added, “In fact, I don’t really exercise at all.”

Michel explained, “I don’t know why I had asked and as soon as I saw his big tummy, I was, ‘It’s yours. You got the role.’ And also, I said, ‘Don’t shave. I hope you won’t shave.’ I mean, I didn’t say it’s yours on the spot but it was pretty fast.”

“We walked for several hours though,” Peter said. “It was a walking meeting.”

Michel quipped, “Well, I wanted to see if you wore off the tummy.”

Memory joins Michel’s list of notable films, which include After Lucia (2012 Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard award), New Order (2020 Venice Film Festival Silver Lion grand jury prize), April’s Daughter (2017 Un Certain Regard special jury prize), Chronic (2015 Cannes Film Festival best screenplay), and Sundown.

MICHEL. Director Michel Franco on the red carpet for the movie ‘Memory’ at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Earl Gibson III

Memory is one of Michel’s most accessible films but it retains his unique voice. Also written by Michel, the movie is set in Brooklyn.

During a high school reunion, Peter’s Saul sees Jessica’s Sylvia, sits next to her, says nothing but just stares at her. Sylvia also says nothing, goes home, and Saul follows her. He stands in front of her building.

The next morning, from her window, Sylvia sees Saul, still down on the street, curled up on the sidewalk, shivering and mumbling. She goes down, gets his wallet and calls a telephone number.

She finds out he has early-onset dementia. She, on the other hand, is a single mother, a recovering alcoholic who was sexually abused in her childhood. The two people, dealing with traumas, fumble their way into a relationship.

Jessica and Peter, acting opposite each other for the first time, are so compelling that I found myself rooting for their sad characters. The rest of the cast enhance this melodrama: Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Jessica Harper, Brooke Timber, and Elsie Fisher.

Jessica, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner, talked about why she thought Peter was perfect for the role.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Peter,” she admitted. “We’ve met a few times before this and we’ve talked about it. I’ve not hidden my fanship of his movies and who he is as an actor. He’s a real artist.”

“We were talking a lot about this today. Sometimes an actor will change the script or the story to fit them, and the best is when you change yourself to fit the story, and that’s Peter.”

“I see that in everything he does. He is a shape-shifter and so it was a big pleasure.”

DUO. Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain in a still from ‘Memory.’ High Frequency Entertainment

Michel narrated how he came to write his script about mental health concerns and traumas.

“I didn’t know I was writing a film about memory until I finished the outline,” confessed the Mexico City-born filmmaker. “I started knowing that the two characters would meet at this class reunion and that somehow, he would follow her.”

“I didn’t know why and I didn’t know who these people were but that was the main idea. And then by writing, which is my process of research, I started to learn about them.”

“Then I realized I had this interesting concept of memory that plays in a very clear way but that I didn’t plan on. So, I said I’ll take it, and I knew that the title was Memory. There was no way around it.”

Michel was asked specifically why he explored dementia through Peter’s Saul.

“One of my biggest fears is losing my mind and that’s, I guess, what draws me to dementia,” he answered. “If you don’t know who you are, are you still yourself? If you don’t remember where you come from, it triggers many questions that are, for a scriptwriter, very interesting, very stimulating.”

“And then of course, all the drama and everything that’s heartbreaking, surrounding dementia and how common it is and how people want to just forget that it exists and not discuss it because it’s frightening. But for those who are familiar with my cinema, I do the opposite.”

“Cinema is a great medium to explore complex situations. The viewers can grow somehow, hopefully. That’s what I like when I go watch a film.”

“Not grow, I mean, that sounds pretentious. I’m just saying film shouldn’t be just entertainment. It should be more than that.”

Peter revealed that he had a personal connection to dementia.

“This film came to me in a kind of magical way, it seemed to me. During COVID (pandemic), my uncle who I was very close with, died of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) – playing football and boxing was his thing.”

“This is a guy who was very important in my life. And so, I felt like it was just a magical thing that this movie came to me. I’m being asked to play someone who has dementia at 52 years old. My uncle had it at 48.”

DAPPER. Peter Sarsgaard on the red carpet for the movie ‘Memory’ at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Earl Gibson III

The Golden Globe nominee married to actress Maggie Gyllenhaal continued, “The thing about being around him that really did give me a lot for the role is that he was so positive and happy. Even to the day he died, in a nursing home during COVID, when the staff had basically left, he was always just Bubba. Bubba is kind of Southern for uncle.”

“I knew him as Bubba. He played center for the LSU (Louisiana State University) football team. He became a boxer and then he was a fireman.”

“His spirit of positivity, love, grace, and forgiveness, even when you thought like, oh, is he forgiving me because he doesn’t remember what happened? He sort of pretended he knew everyone because he knew he knew no one. I thought it was beautiful.”

Peter talked some more about his uncle.

“I’d been around him since I was 13, hung out with him a lot, especially when I was 13 and then for many years, he’s in my life.”

“But then he passed away and so I said I need to talk to some people who have dementia but that’s a very awkward proposition. So first, I talked to some people who treat people with dementia.”

“One of those guys, who was extremely helpful and gave me lots of information, really wanted to dispel a lot of our ill-conceived notions about what dementia entails and what people with dementia can do.”

“So, he said, ‘I’m going to reach out to a couple of people that I work with and see if they’ll be interested in talking to you.’ There was one guy in particular. I had a very extensive series of phone calls with him and he remembered me every time I called him, even if it was a week later.”

“So this fantasy notion of what dementia entails, because a lot of times when we’ve seen dementia in movies, it’s been the most extreme at the very end and it paralyzes us all with fear. I really didn’t want to depict that. This is a story that I think the saddest part of starts at the very end.”

Michel commented, “Yeah, that was the trickiest.”

Peter continued, “So, I would relay a lot of this information back to Michel and a lot of it was encouraging him to show all the things that I can do and can remember. It was very helpful.”

Michel praised his actors.

“A good example is the class reunion – they (Peter and Jessica’s characters) were supposed to look at each other from across the dancing floor.”

“Peter would just follow her. And Peter told me, after all his research and the way he felt, he said, ‘No, I would approach her. Why would I just stare?’ ”

“And it took me two seconds to say, ‘Okay, go ahead.’ And then my crew is puzzled but it should be different. I’m like, but he’s right, and we shot it that way. I think it’s a much better scene and truthful to where your character would be at or the way he would behave.”

Michel credited Peter’s research for the role.

“He’s the one that did a lot of research. I rewrote the script, reshaping it a lot, not only for the character but because of the research to keep it true and real.”

“For me, making the film is therapy and then you get to watch it. I’ve never been to a therapist or something like that.”

Jessica discussed how Michel’s script surprised her.

“When I first read the script – first of all, I was very excited to read Michel’s script – and as I was reading, it was right after the pandemic, and also after Time’s Up and Me Too. As I started to read the story, I thought, ah-ha, I know what kind of film this is.”

“Okay, I get it. This is in response to what we’ve just been through and this is some revenge drama. But as I read it and it started to unfold to me, I was so moved by the absence of any cliché that I could have imagined a film like this to hold within it.”

“I was so moved by the story of this woman who had led the trauma in her life in front of her and it’s what she used as a shield. It closed her off to the world.”

“She used it as a shield to protect herself, to protect her daughter, and in essence, then, really, she stopped living. And how beautiful it was for her to watch this journey of her learning to live again, to open up, to find a relationship with someone who is not tied to any chains or memory of the past.”

“He sees her for who she is every single moment as new and as a rebirth. I found that to be incredibly inspiring. And I know Michel really well. I know he doesn’t write things for an audience impact.”

“It always comes from an incredibly pure place. So, I find that to be even more moving that hopefully an audience will watch this film and have a cathartic experience. Since we’ve all moved out of this dark time and hopefully, we’re heading towards something with more light.”

BROKEN. Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard in a still from ‘Memory.’ High Frequency Entertainment

Michel added, “I wrote this film after I had done Sundown. That was some sort of existential crisis that hit me and that’s what I portray on screen and somehow after that, I felt more peaceful.”

“I felt that advantage of being a filmmaker and being able to express certain things. I was just feeling like that, more peaceful, and I started writing this thing, featuring the encounter of these two characters.”

“And then I had to create it a little bit with my sister (Victoria Franco). I told her what I was about to write and it was going to go to darker places, the ones you probably imagine and it’s my sister who said it’s more challenging if you go in the opposite direction.”

“She’s a filmmaker too, of course, and we collaborate in that way. She’s the one I really listened to and she was right. It’s a much better film this way and it fit.”

“What she was saying mostly is, you are not at that stage of your life now. You feel better, you are different. And it’s my eighth movie so the challenge of building a body of work is to not repeat oneself.”

Jessica reflected on the film’s topic, sexual abuse, as a continuing concern in society. The vocal advocate for women, especially in the film industry, pointed out, “It’s been an incredibly important moment in the last decade for an examination of our society.”

“It’s very important that we are acknowledging the violence and the crimes that happen to women every single day, every single minute, all over the world.”

“That’s the first step to acknowledge, and then I wonder if the second step is to heal from it and to figure out how to heal from it through conversations. It’s a huge passion of mine to protect women.”

“It is something that I really feel is a strong guiding principle of my life to do whatever I can to use my platform to support safe working environments, just a safe space for everyone to live.”

As I write this, Memory does not have a US release date yet but if it gets shown this coming awards season, it will be a contender, backed by the nomination-worthy performances of Jessica and Peter. – Rappler.com