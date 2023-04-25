[Only IN Hollywood] Josh dela Cruz hopes for ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure 2’ in PH

Joshua Dela Cruz: 'Ever since I found out that Lea Salonga was on Broadway, that a Filipino was out there doing it, that BD Wong was out there representing Asians, that's what I wanted to do.'

LOS ANGELES, USA – “Let’s let them know we want a Blue’s Big City Adventure 2, maybe in the Philippines. Let’s make it happen!” Josh dela Cruz eagerly said at one point in our recent video chat.

Josh’s Blue’s Big City Adventure, a live-action/animated hybrid movie based on Blue’s Clues & You!, the popular TV series which he hosts, debuts this week in the Philippines on Nick Jr.

When I mentioned to the amiable Filipino-American actor that I was hoping his character’s Lola in the series, played by Carolyn Fe, would show up in the musical comedy feature, Josh replied, “Well, you know what? Let’s let them know we want a Blue’s Big City Adventure 2, maybe in the Philippines. Let’s make it happen!”

In the feature film that bowed on Paramount+, the Dubai-born actor’s beloved character, also named Josh, heads to New York to audition for a Broadway musical. Blue (voiced by Traci Paige Johnson), Josh’s female puppy, tags along, of course, along with the other animated characters from the long-running show.

Broadway talents, including BD Wong, Phillipa Soo, Ali Stroker, Alex Winter, and Steven Pasquale, show up in the family movie directed by Koyalee Chanda and Matt Stawski.

Two former Blue’s Clues & You! hosts, Steve Burns (Steve) and Donovan Patton (Joe), also star, so all three hosts are together for the first time in the Big Apple.

In ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure,’ the three ‘Blues Clues’ hosts – Joshua dela Cruz, Donovan Patton, and Steve Burns – are together for the first time in New York. Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Josh confirmed that he was ecstatic to shoot Blue’s Big City Adventure on Broadway, where he starred in the title role of Aladdin.

His other musical theater credits include the original off-Broadway production of Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim’s musical on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, which debuts on Broadway this year, and Merrily We Roll Along.

“I never thought that I would be a film or TV actor, let alone the host of Blue’s Clues & You!” exclaimed Josh, in a somber blue shirt instead of his character’s bright blue tee in our Zoom chat. “I never thought that in my life. I just wanted to do musical theater.”

The opportunity to be the next host of Blue’s Clues & You! required that he stay most of the time in Toronto, where the show is filmed. But the nice trade-off is that Josh became the first Filipino host of a mainstream US children’s TV show.

It was a major decision for Josh, who moved with his parents of Ilocano and Bicolano heritage from Dubai to the US. The young immigrants’ son has always wanted to perform.

“That’s all that I ever wanted to do,” enthused Josh. “Ever since I found out that Lea Salonga was on Broadway, that a Filipino was out there doing it, that BD Wong was out there representing Asians, that’s what I wanted to do.”

The multi-talented actor – he acts, sings, dances, and plays musical instruments – added, “And so, when I went to college (Montclair State University in New Jersey), the goal was to be on Broadway and to work hard. I remember course overloading. So instead of taking 18 credits, I would take 23 credits.”

“I would make sure that my schedule was packed. I would leave for ballet at…I think I left at 6:30 in the morning and then I didn’t come home until 11 o’clock at night, five, six days a week. That’s all I wanted to do.”

“I was so happy and excited about the possibility of being on Broadway and working hard. Finding a Filipino community, an Asian American community, in the theater community was huge.”

“There’s no way that I could have found out who I am as a Fil-Am actor if it hadn’t been for them, if it hadn’t been for Broadway Barkada, if it hadn’t been for the Asian American theater community out there supporting each other.”

“Because after I graduated college, all I wanted to do was just blend in and be like everybody else. It wasn’t working for me until I found that community. And this movie is all about community.”

Josh stressed the importance of community, which is also a major theme in his show and movie.

Ali Stroker is among Broadway talents, including BD Wong, Phillipa Soo, Alex Winter, and Steven Pasquale, who joins Joshua dela Cruz in ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure.’ Nickelodeon/Paramount+

“You can’t do it by yourself,” he pointed out. “And I found that to be very true in my life, that I could not get to Broadway if it had not been for my parents and sisters sacrificing and imparting their knowledge, for all the teachers who went out on a limb and vouched for me so that I could study musical theater and all the free lessons.”

“And when we couldn’t pay or when they knew like, ‘Oh, this is getting expensive.’ And for everyone who gave me advice or just lent an ear, I’m so thankful to them.”

“That is what the movie is all about. It’s not about getting the Broadway dream job. It’s about finding out who you are and finding the community that means more to you than that job.”

On what he remembers about auditioning for Aladdin – he began in the ensemble, covering the title role and Iago until he took over as Aladdin in 2017 (he spent five years on the Broadway show) – the cheerful actor answered, “I remember what was so different about my audition for Aladdin than any other audition that I had.”

“And what was so similar about Blue’s Big City Adventure was that I didn’t have time to second guess myself and that it was just do the best you can.”

“Don’t worry about, you need to book this job. Of course, you need to book this job. Of course, you want to book this job but none of that will help you. That’s not why you did musical theater.”

“You pursued musical theater because you’re looking for that connection. It’s a way to express yourself, to interpret something that’s just lines, dots, and words on a page and turn it into something that came from you and your life experience.”

“My life experience is a Filipino-American trying to find his voice. And in my audition for Aladdin, I remember doing the dance. I had 20 minutes to learn the male choreography. I did that.”

Joshua dela Cruz to Rappler columnist Ruben V. Nepales: ‘My life experience is a Filipino-American trying to find his voice.’ Nickelodeon/Paramount+

“Then I had to go right into singing ‘Proud of Your Boy.’ In that moment, that’s what I did. I was like, this is your chance, not to book the show but to express yourself and to do that thing that you wanted.”

“I personally didn’t fall in love with musical theater because I wanted to be on Broadway and be a star. I fell in love with musical theater because it gave me a voice.”

“And so, this is my chance to do that. And then I got the job and it’s so similar here in Blue’s Big City Adventure. You can’t be focused on getting the job, getting the job, getting the job every time.”

“You have to remember why you love it or else you’ll never have the staying power to keep auditioning. And you need that community as well. I think that’s all in our movie.”

“That’s such a trick question,” he quipped with a laugh when I asked which of the all-new songs in Blue’s Big City Adventure he enjoyed performing the most. “Oh gosh. That’s so hard. I love every song and I’ll tell you why. It’s not a cop-out.”

“It’s because we get to work with some of the best dancers in the business. These are dancers that I have been a fan of since I was at home, watching them on TV, in class, or watching them as an adult just in commercials or in concerts.”

‘We get to work with some of the best dancers in the business. These are dancers that I have been a fan of since I was at home, watching them on TV, in class or watching them as an adult just in commercials or in concerts.’ – Joshua dela Cruz. Nickelodeon/Paramount+

“Or just seeing them and getting the chance to learn from them in real-time and to work with them. They are so generous with their energy, that is second to none. The music is incredible.”

“Everyone at Music Box, Stef Fink, Sami Posner, our choreographers, Lindsay Blaufarb, and Craig Hollamon, who choreographed, among many other things, for the Masked Singer.”

“It’s the best of the best working on this and it’s a labor of love. Every number is a favorite of mine just because it’s a dream to get to do this, not just onstage but out in the real world on location.”

One of Josh’s winning qualities is that in the film and on the TV series, he does appear to be having fun singing the songs.

“‘That’s My Song’ is a very special one in Central Park because I get to perform with a dear friend of mine, Taboo from the Black-Eyed Peas, who was breaking down barriers when I was listening to him in the car with my family.”

“And then in that same song, I get to be with Steve (Burns), Donovan (Patton), and all those dancers. Then it was cut from the movie. We pretty much knew it was going to be cut from the movie.”

“But we got to pay homage to my proposal video to my wife (in real life, Amanda dela Cruz) dancing at Bethesda Fountain. We got to do a whole dream ballet sequence at Bethesda Fountain, where Amanda was wearing a gown, I was wearing a tuxedo. It was nighttime.”

“And it was during our fifth wedding anniversary week. So, I think that is my favorite but I don’t know if there truly is a real favorite number. They’re all so special.”

“Absolutely,” Josh quickly replied when asked if he misses Broadway. “There are so many things that I want to work on that I’m so inspired by. I want to continue to work on this show. I love this show so much. We’re filming our fifth season now and I want to film more.”

He announced, “I’m directing an episode in this season. I’m so excited because directing is something that I want to transition to.”

“But at the same time, I don’t want to stop acting. I want to work with directors like The Daniels, Mindy Kaling, Jordan Peele, go back to New York and work on Broadway.”

“I saw Little Shop of Horrors last year off-Broadway and it was one of the best things I’d ever seen. I would love to do that one day.”

“Here Lies Love is coming back. That’s a show that is so near to my heart because I was part of the original company that helped create the vision with David Byrne and Alex Timbers at The Public Theater.”

“And so, I’m just so excited and if I can’t be in any of those shows, I will always be an enthusiastic audience member.”

On his last trip to the Philippines, he said wistfully, “Too long ago.”

“We were trying to go back to the Philippines in December to promote the movie but some things didn’t work out. We were actually supposed to go back to the Philippines in 2020 but then the pandemic happened and scrubbed all of our flight plans.”

‘Let’s let them know we want a ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure 2,’ maybe in the Philippines.’ – Joshua dela Cruz. Nickelodeon/Paramount+

“But the last time that I was in the Philippines was in high school. I think I was a sophomore in high school because it was our last family vacation.”

“My sister was going to college. My parents knew that this was probably the last time we were all going to be able to travel all together. And it was incredible.”

“I want to go back so desperately. I want to reconnect with the land, people, history, and learn about where I came from, where my family came from and where we’re going.”

“So, if there’s a chance to come back to the Philippines, do that, and photograph the communities and the people, I would very much love to do that.”

Blue’s Big City Adventure premieres in the Philippines on April 29 on the Nick Jr. channel (available on SKYCable, Cignal and other local operators) at 9:30 am, with an encore at 3:45 pm. The animated series Blue’s Clues and You! is available daily on the Nick Jr. channel as well. – Rappler.com