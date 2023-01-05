[Only IN Hollywood] A peek at the 2023 Golden Globes – and looking back on past red carpets

Talents are flying in from all over the world to grace Hollywood’s Party of the Year – including our very own Dolly de Leon!

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominees, presenters, and stars, from Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, to Steven Spielberg are expected to attend the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Variety played up the attendance of the other nominees, including Austin Butler (Elvis), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Spielberg and his talents from The Fabelmans, the film inspired by his young life as an aspiring filmmaker, which is up for five awards including Best Picture – Drama and Best Director – Motion Picture.

Talents are flying in from all over the world to grace Hollywood’s Party of the Year, which celebrates excellence in film and television. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja, the two stars of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, nominated for Best Picture – Non-English Language and Best Song – Motion Picture, are coming to the US for the first time to join the first major awards show of 2023.

Dolly de Leon, who made history as the first Filipino to score a Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture nomination for Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness (in the running for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy), is jetting in from Manila this weekend.

Charlbi Dean (L) and Dolly de Leon. Still from ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Fans of the actress who took the film community by storm as Abigail are wondering whose gown she will wear on the Globes’ red carpet. Will Dolly opt for a Filipino designer? She will reportedly make that decision on Sunday.

Presenter Billy Porter, known for his flamboyant style, will likely make a scene-stealing entrance again and stir frenzy among the photographers. One of Billy’s iconic looks in another event was matador-inspired and was created by Francis Libiran.

Billy Porter. Courtesy of HFPA

Billy’s Pose co-star, Michael Jae Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe for acting last year, is also expected to turn heads.

The rainy weather forecast on January 10 reminded me of the 2010 Globes when I was drenched on the red carpet. As a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on and presents the awards, I helped welcome and checked the IDs of the arriving guests.

The weather forecast called for a low probability of rain so the red carpet was not tented. Boy, did it rain! Sir Paul McCartney, gallantly holding a wide umbrella for his wife, Nancy Shevell, and himself, is one of my favorite Golden Globe moments.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart also made a lovely couple as the Indiana Jones star held an umbrella. They were beaming, as were James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron. The downpour, instead of dampening the guests’ spirits, made them smile and laugh. The formality and seriousness gave way to a playful mood.

Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Tom Ford, Julianne Moore, and other A-listers cheerfully navigated the soggy red carpet.

An umbrella, not bling, suddenly became the hottest accessory. Some stars, including Cameron Diaz, Tina Fey, and Penelope Cruz, held the umbrellas themselves, still looking poised and collected.

Tina Fey. Courtesy of HFPA

Some personal assistants, agents, and publicists gamely held umbrellas over their stars’ heads – and as far away from camera range as possible – as their talents posed for the photographers.

Ah, the photogs came up with ingenious ways to shield and protect their precious cameras from the wet drops.

It was quite a sight – the usually sun-dappled red carpet was a sea of black and red-and-white umbrellas, the latter courtesy of the Hilton.

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler. Courtesy of HFPA

It was a lesson well-learned. This Tuesday, the Hilton’s driveway, from the bleachers, to the limo drop off, to the red carpet will be tented.

I also remember the year 2012, when George R. R. Martin was one of the famous guests whose IDs I asked for at the entrance. I, of course, thought of the surreal-ness of it all. Who does not know that novelist’s face? Even without his signature newsboy cap, the silver-bearded, bespectacled GRRM was easily recognizable.

Jason Momoa, George RR Martin, and Emilia Clarke. Courtesy of HFPA

But the bestselling author, accompanied by his wife, Parris McBride, courteously complied and showed his ID. As did media mogul Rupert Murdoch one year.

A photo of a beaming GRRM with Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa in a Globe after-party in 2012 is a precious snapshot.

Back to this year, it’s a tight race. There is no clear frontrunner. Which makes the show even more exciting to watch.

The sure winners are the previously announced honorees. Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will join a long list of illustrious talents who have received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Prolific television producer Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Courtesy of HFPA

Another comedian, Jerrod Carmichael, will host the Globes for the first time. In a significant boost for Asian American representation, acclaimed pianist Chloe Flower – a passionate activist for women of color in the music industry – will perform in the show aired live coast to coast on NBC, to be streamed on Peacock and will be viewed in over 200 territories worldwide.

Preceding the January 10 big day is the Golden Globe Non-English Language Film (NELF) Nominee Screening Series and Symposium at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. This year’s NELF nominees, All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Netherlands, France, Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), and RRR (India), will be screened from January 4 to 6.

On January 8, a panel with the directors of the nominated films will be held, with Park Chan-wook and S. S. Rajamouli participating in person while Edward Berger, Lukas Dhont, and Santiago Mitre will join virtually.

In a statement, HFPA president Helen Hoehne said, “As an organization representing 62 countries, we are proud that the Golden Globes shine a spotlight on international films from around the world. The symposium is a great bridge between Hollywood and the extraordinary films from overseas markets.” – Rappler.com