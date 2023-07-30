[Only IN Hollywood] Why is Barbenheimer – ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ – such a hit?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'There is no doubt that the past weekend was a cultural moment,' says Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners

LOS ANGELES, USA – Who knew that Barbie would inspire such a phenomenal hit worldwide? And that the movie based on the popular doll would pair so well with a vastly different film about the father of the atomic bomb to create one of the biggest earning weekends in recent box office history?

As Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – a blockbuster tandem known as Barbenheimer – go into their second weekend and appear poised to still dominate the charts, the world is still agog over the two disparate films’ record-breaking performance at the turnstiles.

Many moviegoers in various countries, including the Philippines, are showing up in pink to watch Gerwig’s comedy.

Box office stories quoted IMAX head Rich Gelfond as saying that around the world, Oppenheimer has sold out screenings even at 4 am, and that folks are traveling across borders to watch Nolan’s drama in IMAX in 70-millimeter format.

“There is no doubt that the past weekend was a cultural moment,” said Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), which represents over 35,000 movie screens in the United States and cinemas in 101 countries. I interviewed him via email about the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

“However, at the same time, these are two compelling movies with amazing casts and with great stories told by world-class directors,” O’Leary added in reply to my question on why the Barbenheimer pairing – Barbie and Oppenheimer, two completely different films – complemented each other, instead of taking audiences from each other.

In another instance of serendipity, both movies are not only raking in money but are also reaping glowing reviews.

Barbie, as I write this, has a 90% Tomatometer score, with the critics’ consensus that “Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.”

Indeed, director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach pull off an entertaining feminist yarn – who knew there was a powerful female empowerment story behind Mattel’s popular doll?

And Gerwig elicits pitch-perfect performances from the entire cast, especially Margot Robbie (Barbie), Ryan Gosling (Ken), America Ferrera (her character’s monologue about being a woman and a mother is trending and has moved audiences to tears) and Kate McKinnon (Weird Barbie). Pinay Barbie (Ana Cruz Kayne) makes a cameo.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, has a Tomatometer score of 94%, with the critics’ verdict that it “marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from (Cillian) Murphy’s tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals.”

Murphy does command the filmgoers’ attention with his quiet intensity as he races to develop the atomic bomb and then struggles with guilt over the use of his deadly creation that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Nolan also draws excellent turns from the rest of his cast, especially Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Josh Hartnett, and Florence Pugh.

RDJ. Robert Downey Jr. in a still from ‘Oppenheimer.’ Courtesy of Universal Pictures

O’Leary pointed out, “There has been so much focus on what differentiates these two motion pictures but do not overlook what they have in common. Additionally, this phenomenon is also an undeniable testament to the power of the movie theater as the gathering place where the community comes together to share amazing experiences.”

“People recognized that something special was going on at the cinema and they wanted to be a part of it. The two films couldn’t be more different in tone but what they do have in common is a commitment to the craft of filmmaking, with images and stories that need to be experienced on the big screen with a big audience.”

After their stunning opening weekend debuts, Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to shake the box office charts. On their sophomore weekends, Barbie is estimated to earn more than $750 million globally while Oppenheimer is expected to grab almost $400 million worldwide.

Asked if he thinks Barbie’s spectacular numbers and the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie confirm the demand for new franchises instead of seemingly endless installments of old franchises, O’Leary replied, “It is important to remember what audiences crave, which is a compelling, authentic story.”

DYNAMIC DUO. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in a still from ‘Barbie.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros.

“This (previous) weekend offered two new movies that appealed to fans and their desire to be entertained.”

“At the same time, it is a mistake to assume that franchises are not appealing. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a spectacular movie and it is the seventh franchise in that series.”

“John Wick 4 is another example of a highly successful franchise movie this year. The American consumer wants to be entertained. A good movie will resonate with audiences, whether it is a new original or the next chapter in an ongoing saga.”

On whether moviegoing is completely back to normal or to pre-pandemic times, O’Leary remarked, “Americans’ love of movies on the big screen never went away. The past four years were unique but it did not change the fact that a great movie on a big screen is an experience that cannot be replicated.”

“This year has been a positive one in terms of the diversity and number of motion pictures available to movie fans across the nation.”

“Our partners in the creative community and the studios have signaled their support of the theatrical experience and we expect next year to be even better. The joy of going to the movies never left. In fact, it continues to get stronger – that is what you saw last weekend.”

Oppenheimer is atypical. It is a serious drama, R-rated, a period movie that runs for three hours, yet it exceeded all box office predictions and is performing very well.

I asked O’Leary why he thinks Oppenheimer is doing terrifically at the cineplexes and how much is it a credit to Christopher Nolan as a storyteller.

He answered, “Christopher Nolan is a master at creating smart, original movies on a grand scale that are meant to be seen on the big screen. The film chronicles the complexity of one man’s life but it does so in a way that is so wholly immersive and so captivating that the audience cannot turn away.”

“It proves the point that people want compelling and genuine stories. This is what audiences want and there is no one better at this art form than Christopher Nolan.”

Oppenheimer has already hit the $300-million international milestone while Barbie is virtually assured of joining the billion-dollar club. – Rappler.com