[Only IN Hollywood] Will a father and son win at the Golden Globes? Nerding out on 2023 awards stats

The potential father-son victory is one of the exciting moments that may happen in the 2023 Globes awards show

Will a father and son tandem win at the Golden Globes on January 10 and make history?

Brendan Gleeson. HFPA

Brendan Gleeson is up for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture as Colm, who suddenly ends his friendship with Padraic (Colin Farrell) in Martin McDonagh’s poignant The Banshees of Inisherin.

Domhnall Gleeson. HFPA

In The Patient, Domhnall Gleeson is in the running for best performance in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television as Sam, who makes a wild decision to kidnap his therapist (Steve Carell), hoping for at-home sessions to curb his urge to kill.

If both win, it’s their first time to triumph in the Golden Globe Awards, which honors excellence in film and television and is voted on and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Also, if that happens, it’s the first time ever in the Globes’ history that pops and son win on the same night.

Brendan, 67, has four previous nominations, including for one of his beloved films, also with Colin and Martin, In Bruges. But for Domhnall, who is 39 and is Brendan’s eldest of four sons, it’s his first Globe nod. Another son, Brian Gleeson, is also an actor.

The potential father-son victory is one of the exciting moments that may happen in the Globes awards show, dubbed Hollywood’s party of the year, inside the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. It’s the Globes’ 80th anniversary so expect extra pizzazz and glitter in the event hosted by comedian-actor-director Jerrod Carmichael.

The following are more Globes trivia and notes, culled from the publicity firm PR DEPT and various online sources, including the Globes’ website, Wikipedia, BuzzFeed, and The Hollywood Reporter.

Tracee Ellis Ross. HFPA

Several mother-daughter pairs have scored Globe wins but in different years. One high-profile mom and daughter team is Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tracee’s triumph in 2017 was historic. She emerged as the first Black woman to cinch best television actress – musical/comedy series for Black-ish. When she won, Tracee proudly posted on Instagram that her mother, pop diva and actress Diana, is also a Globes winner.

The legend won best new actress (an award that has been discontinued) in 1973 for her wrenching performance in Lady Sings the Blues. When Tracee won in 2017, it had been 44 years since Diana triumphed for her portrayal of Billie Holiday.

By coincidence, Tracee was 44 when she held the Globes trophy for the first time. She was nominated again for Black-ish in 2022. Her glamorous mom has three other nominations.

Other mom-daughter winners include Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, both in the same category, best supporting actress – motion picture: Goldie for Cactus Flower (1970) and Kate Hudson for Almost Famous (2001); Janet Leigh (best supporting actress, Psycho, 1961) and Jamie Lee Curtis (best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy, True Lies, 1995) and best television actress, musical/comedy series (Anything But Love, 1990).

Also: Tippi Hedren (New Star of the Year for The Birds, 1964) and Melanie Griffith (best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for Working Girl, 1989); and Diane Ladd (best supporting actress – television for Alice, 1981) and Laura Dern (five wins, including the most recent, best supporting actress – motion picture, for Marriage Story, 2020).

Niecy Nash. HFPA

Another potential milestone moment may happen if Niecy Nash takes home the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television prize for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. If she does, Niecy will be the first Black actress to win in that newly launched category.

John Williams added another one to his nominations total – now 26, with his best score – motion picture citation for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. He and Steven have been working together for almost 50 years. They first teamed up in 1974 for The Sugarland Express and followed it up with Jaws, for which the revered maestro won the first of his four best score Globes.

Steven, on the other hand, is the most nominated Globes director, with the aforementioned Jaws bringing him his first nomination as a filmmaker. He has two best director – motion picture awards (Saving Private Ryan, 1999, and Schindler’s List, 1994) and 14 nods.

Barbra Streisand is the first female to win best director for Yentl in 1984. She also has the most Globes (nine) but this distinction includes honorary awards.

Meryl Streep. HFPA

Meryl Streep is still way ahead for having the most nominations with 33. The last Globe trophy handed to the world’s preeminent actress was as Cecil B. DeMille Awardee. Meryl’s first ever Globe was for best supporting actress – motion picture for The Deer Hunter in 1979.

Steve Martin, 77, is the most senior to earn a best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy nod for Only Murders in the Building. Could the seventh nod be the charm for Steve’s first Globe victory? His first nomination dates back to 1982 for best actor – motion picture – musical/comedy for Pennies from Heaven.

A win by Henry Winkler, also 77, could add to January 10’s historic firsts. He may become the first man to triumph for both lead and supporting performances in comedy series. For Barry, he is in the race for the new category, best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series.

The veteran won, two years in a row (1977 and 1978), best television actor – musical/comedy series for the same show, Happy Days. He has five other citations.

Henry and Niecy’s categories were part of four added to replace two TV acting categories for television, which increased opportunities for supporting actors and actresses instead of bunching them all together from the different genres.

These new categories introduced in the 80th Globes are: best supporting actor in a television series – musical/comedy or drama; best supporting actress in a television series – musical/comedy or drama; best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology or motion picture made for television; best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology or motion picture made for television.

Julia Garner scored not one but two nominations – best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for Inventing Anna and best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series for Ozark.

In case Julia hears her name and goes up the ballroom stage twice, she’s in the good company of actresses who delivered two acceptance speeches on the same night.

Kate Winslet. HFPA

These record holders are Sigourney Weaver (best actress– motion picture – drama for Gorillas in the Mist and best supporting actress – motion picture for Working Girl, 1989), Helen Mirren (best actress – motion picture – drama for The Queen and best actress – limited series, anthology series or television motion picture for Elizabeth I, 2007), Joan Plowright (best supporting actress – motion picture for Enchanted April and best supporting actress – television for Stalin, 1993) and Kate Winslet (best actress – motion picture – drama for Revolutionary Road and best supporting actress – motion picture for The Reader, 2009).

Another interesting race is brewing in the best television actress – drama series. If Imelda Staunton’s name is announced as the winner for The Crown, that’s another remarkable first. Imelda will join Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as actresses who won the Globe for portraying the same role, Queen Elizabeth II, in the same category and series, The Crown.

Almost 40 years since winning best actor – motion picture – drama for Amadeus in 1985, F. Murray Abraham is up again for a Golden Globe, this time for best supporting actor – television in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV, for The White Lotus.

Now 83, Abraham was 45 when his portrayal of Antonio Salieri opposite Tom Hulce’s Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart got him his first Globe. Both he and Tom vied in the same category.

According to Wikipedia, Ennio Morricone was the oldest person to win a Globe. The Italian composer was 87 years old when he cinched the best score for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. He died four years later at age 91. His legacy includes two other wins and six nominations.

At 20, Jenna Ortega is being touted as one of the youngest contenders for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy. The recognition is for her portrayal of the title character on Wednesday, as the daughter, now 16, of Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman).

Selena Gomez. HFPA

Jenna is one of the Latino actors who are first-time nominees. These include Aubrey Plaza (best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television, The White Lotus), Diego Calva (best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy, Babylon), Selena Gomez (best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy, Only Murders in the Building), and Diego Luna (best performance by an actor in a television series – drama, Andor).

America Ferrera was 22 when she became the youngest best television actress – musical/comedy series winner for Ugly Betty in 2007. Jenna has a chance to hold the record in that category.

With Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio attaining best motion picture – animated citation, will Guillermo duplicate Steven Spielberg’s feat of being the first animation filmmaker to have also obtained the best director – motion picture prize? The Mexican filmmaker won the latter award for The Shape of Water in 2018. Steven’s The Adventures of Tintin captured the best picture – animated Globe in 2012.

Patty Duke was only 19 when she got nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1966 but the category was known then as best actress in a television show.

Claire Danes still holds the record for being the youngest best television actress – drama series winner. She was only 15 when she won that category for My So-Called Life in 1995.

At 19, Linda Blair garnered the best supporting actress – motion picture prize for The Exorcist, becoming the youngest winner in that category in 1974.

Ricky Schroder still has the distinction of being the youngest actor to win the Globe. At only nine years old, The Champ star received the New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture honor in 1980. The Globes stopped giving this award in 1983.

But the honor of being the youngest best supporting actor – motion picture nominee still goes to Justin Henry who was only eight years old when he garnered that nod in 1980 for Kramer vs. Kramer. He was also in the running for New Star of the Year.

In the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture field, the youngest victor is Timothy Hutton who was 20 when he won for Ordinary People in 1981.

In the best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy, Tatum O’Neal, then 10 years old, is the youngest nominee for Paper Moon in 1974. Tatum did bring home the New Star of the Year award that year.

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land still holds the record as the film with the most wins, impressively conquering all seven categories it was nominated for: picture – musical/comedy; director and screenplay (Damien Chazelle); actor – musical/comedy (Ryan Gosling); actress – musical/comedy (Emma Stone); score (Justin Hurwitz); and song (Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz, and Justin Paul).

This time, Damien’s Babylon has six nominations, the same number that The Fabelmans received.

In 1989, there was a three-way tie for best actress – motion picture – drama in 1989: Jodie Foster (The Accused), Shirley MacLaine (Madam Sousatzka), and Sigourney Weaver (Gorillas in the Mist).

That same night, two winners also tied in another category: best television actor – musical/comedy series. These were Michael J, Fox (Family Ties) and Richard Mulligan (Empty Nest). The first in a series of ties in the Globes’ history occurred in 1949 when both John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and Jean Negulesco’s Johnny Belinda collected the Globe trophies for best picture.

Director Steven Spielberg, Rebecca Miller, actor Daniel Day-Lewis and actress Sally Field at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 13, 2013.

In 2001, HFPA, working with Ernst & Young (now simply known as EY), which has been overseeing the Globes voting process for 50 years, approved a bylaw amendment that introduced a system to prevent ties in the final awards. In 2008, the bylaws were again changed to implement a system to break ties for nominations.

The announcement of Jerrod Carmichael as the host of the 80th Globes continues a tradition that began by accident in 1958. Rat Packers Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin reportedly just spontaneously went up the stage and took over from HFPA members who were announcing the winners. The stars as hosts practice began.

Carmichael and the three legends joined this list of Globes hosts over the years (listed as tandems): Robert Preston and Linda Gray; John Forsythe and Julie Walters; Michael York and Raquel Welch; Charlton Heston and Donna Mills; Cheryl Ladd and William Shatner; Patrick Duffy and Dyan Cannon; George Hamilton and Joan Collins; Sam Elliott and Cybill Shepherd; Dana Delany and Pierce Brosnan; Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Nielsen and Jane Seymour; Faye Dunaway and Tim Curry; and John Larroquette and Janine Turner.

More recent hosts include Ricky Gervais; Tina Fey and Amy Poehler; Jimmy Fallon; Seth Meyers; Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. The latter made history as the first woman of color to cohost and the first actress of Asian descent to win two Globes – she won best television actress – drama series for Killing Eve that night in 2019 and earlier, in 2006, best supporting actress – television for Grey’s Anatomy.

In recent years, as the documentary genre surged in popularity, there have been inquiries about the Globes adding documentary to its categories. A little-known fact is that there was indeed a best documentary field but it was short-lived.

These were the Globe’s best docu winners: Elvis on Tour and Walls of Fire tied on the year the field was introduced (1973); Visions of Eight (1974); Animals Are Beautiful People (1975); Youthquake! (1976); and Altars of the World (1977).

Michelle Yeoh. HFPA

Among the Asian nominees, Michelle earned her first ever Globes nod for best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is the first Malaysian Chinese actress to be cited in the category. If she prevails, that’s another significant first.

Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All at Once costar, Ke Huy Quan, also bagged his first citation. The Vietnam native was cited in the race for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.

Ke was only 12 when his fellow Globe nominee this year, Steven Spielberg, cast him as Short Round, Harrison Ford’s sidekick in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

With few roles for Asian Americans, Ke quit acting when he was an adult. After 20 years, Ke, now 51, decided to give acting one more try. In a couple of weeks, he landed the role that earned him his first Globe citation.

Also for Everything Everywhere… (which got the second most number of nominations – six – following The Banshees of Inisherin’s eight), Daniel Kwan, who also goes by the name Dan Kwan, collected his first two nominations, along with his collaborator, Daniel Scheinert.

The duo, collectively known as the Daniels, are up for best director and best screenplay. They are also Scheinert’s first nods.

Domee Shi is the first woman of color to direct a best motion picture – animated nominee, Disney’s Turning Red.

As I wrote in my previous column, Dolly de Leon made history as the first Filipino to earn a Golden Globe best supporting actress nomination for her unforgettable performance as Abigail in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness. If she wins, that will be another milestone for Dolly as a Filipino performer.

Darren Criss (right). HFPA

Four talents of mixed Filipino American heritage have previously received nods in different categories: Darren Criss, who went on to win best actor – limited series, anthology series or television motion picture for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, 2019; Robert Lopez, best song for Frozen II (2020), Coco (2018) and Frozen (2014) (all three nods with his wife, Kristen Anderson Lopez; Hailee Steinfeld, best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for The Edge of Seventeen, 2017; and Lou Diamond Philips, best supporting actor – motion picture for Stand and Deliver, 1989.

Best of luck to all the nominees to the 80th Golden Globe Awards!

(Full disclosure: The columnist is a voting member of HFPA.)

– Rappler.com