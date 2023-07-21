‘Oppenheimer’ review: Nolan’s most complex and morally striking work yet

This is a spoiler-free review

During a 1965 CBS News interview with the real-life J. Robert Oppenheimer, he was asked if his country’s use of the bomb was necessary after all those years. The famed “father of the atomic bomb,” known for his endless wit, tempered cadence, and confident personality, looked entirely defeated. “I have not a very good answer to this question,” he said.

How fitting that the film made about his life and most infamous work does not give simple answers as well. Oppenheimer, once dubbed as ‘Prometheus’ after giving the world the power to destroy themselves, is an ambiguous figure. His moral convictions are hard to place in a box. His ideas, political leanings, and even his moral boundaries are always in constant flux. How can a film ever capture the full essence of such a man?

Director Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight) tries anyway, and hails Oppenheimer the “most important person who ever lived.” It’s because no one has ever made a scientific breakthrough with the potential to obliterate humanity, and this chilling premise alone makes Oppenheimer’s life a story worth telling. Nolan, in his characteristic style, brings this story to life by dividing the film into black-and-white scenes for objective events and color scenes for subjective ones.

What distinguishes this film from Nolan’s other work is his total immersion in subjectivity, evident in the narrative, visual, and audio elements, particularly in the color scenes. Unexpected chemical explosions can interrupt a quiet conversation by the riverside. A blinding flash of light can abruptly engulf an entire room. These sudden jolts of terror guide us through Cillian Murphy’s riveting performance. Murphy is the tortured heart and soul of the film and he’s one of a kind in it.

The capstone event of the color section is the Trinity Test scene, the first-ever successful test of the atomic bomb. This is what the film is building towards from the minute it opens – and what follows is nothing short of stunning. It’s a jaw-dropping moment that conjures an out-of-body experience in the cinema.

The dropping of the bomb elicits a blend of horror and astonishment. The event is the culmination of an hour and a half of escalating tension. Nolan also adds the possibility of a disastrous outcome; the annihilation of the atmosphere due to a chain reaction that never stops. Never mind that we know what happens and its consequences, those 60 seconds before the bomb drops is the most nail-biting sequence of the year – and this year also includes a Mission: Impossible film.

Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Melinda Sue Gordon/ Universal Pictures

Simultaneously, the Trinity test represents a milestone in scientific advancement, evoking a sense of awe due to its profound significance. It’s like that scene in the film 2012 when Woody Harrelson greeted a volcanic eruption with excitement. It’s only until the rock debris nears him that he understands the sheer scale of such a calamity. Nolan wants you to feel amazed, yes, but also conflicted, unnerved, and most of all, disturbed.

The black and white scenes (which, by the way, look beautiful on IMAX) focus more on Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), the chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, and specifically about his vindictiveness with Oppenheimer. Downey gives a stellar performance. He embodies Strauss with a level of gravitas. Relatable, but not too much. Charming, but clearly has some skeletons in the closet. His scenes with Alden Ehrenreich are a masterclass in dumping exposition because they not only move the story forward but endear us to their point-of-views.

On the other hand, the limited screen time of Florence Pugh in the film, coupled with Nolan’s fast-paced editing style, only contributed to a desire for more of her character. Emily Blunt’s portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer is particularly impressive, if only for the third act. Her persistent encouragement of her husband to fight and not martyr himself added much-needed depth. She felt the most grounded and pragmatic character in a world bereft with self-interested politicians and morally confused scientists.

Even with the remarkable bomb test, the events that unfold after it are even more captivating. Following the US bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the guilt of all those involved began to creep in like an insidious shadow. Nolan delves into the politics and bureaucratic machinations that punished Oppenheimer for his miracle. The onset of the Cold War contributed to the rise of McCarthyism, resulting in accusations of communist sympathies and an indictment of Oppenheimer’s associations from many years ago.

From left to right: Christopher Denham is Klaus Fuchs, Seth Neddermeyer is Devon Bostick, Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård is Hans Bethe, and Josh Peck is Kenneth Bainbridge in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Melinda Sue Gordon/ Universal Pictures

Scenes in a conference room and senate chamber take over the film. Despite their ordinary appearance, these locations are charged with intense dialogue that hit you with the force of gunshots. Ludwig Göransson’s stunning musical score heightens the tension, creating an atmosphere akin to the impending explosion of a bomb as the music, quite literally, makes your seat shake. It’s like if David Fincher’s The Social Network had an editing style akin to a thousand chemical bombs being thrown at your face every minute.

The film’s critique of government surveillance and interventions based on baseless communist allegations resonates strongly, especially when paralleled with the Philippines’ unjust vilification of its brilliant minds in science and medicine. At the same time, the ease with which Oppenheimer is swallowed up by the American military industrial complex and political system serves as a cautionary tale. I’m pleased to see Nolan delving into this topic with greater explicitness. It’s what I felt was missing in his greater films like The Dark Knight, and especially in his lesser ones like Tenet.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that’s hard to wrap your head around. It includes the likes of Rami Malek, an Oscar-winning actor who accepted just a few minutes of screen time, and Matt Damon, who, in a different movie, could have easily earned him Best Supporting Actor raves. Other standouts include a revitalized Josh Hartnett, a fiery Benny Safdie, and Tom Conti, who unexpectedly became a crowd favorite (in both of my screenings) with his portrayal of Albert Einstein.

Oppenheimer lands as one of Nolan’s finest works, and might even be his magnum opus given enough time. Cinema should be able to show the contradictions of the human spirit. Nolan does this so well that, in the end, you’ll feel the same way that Oppenheimer does. It’s a story about a man corrupted by his genius and pursuit of glory. But what makes it even more fascinating is that in another lifetime – given the knowledge of everything that transpired – it pains him to think that he might still have had the temptation to do it all over again. – Rappler.com

‘Oppenheimer’ is now showing in Philippine cinemas