Original ‘Jigsaw’ actor returns for new ‘Saw’ film

RETURNING. Tobin Bell reprises his role as 'Jigsaw' in the upcoming tenth film in the 'Saw' series.

MANILA, Philippines – Tobin Bell, the actor known for portraying the sadistic murderer Jigsaw, is returning to the Saw series for the upcoming tenth film in the franchise.

According to Variety, the film is as yet untitled, but is set to start production soon and is slated for release in October 2023.

Tobin originated the role of Jigsaw, real name John Kramer, the twisted killer who puts his victims’ will to live to the test by putting them through deadly games.

The actor first played Jigsaw in the 2004 film Saw. He would go on to appear in its sequels, except for the most recent installment, the 2021 film Spiral, which focused instead on a copycat killer.

The Saw franchise was created by Australian filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell, and has since spawned a video game and comic books in addition to the nine films. – Rappler.com