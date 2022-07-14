WATCH: ‘Orphan: First Kill’ drops creepy trailer featuring Isabelle Fuhrman

MANILA, Philippines – After 13 years of waiting, we will finally get to witness Esther’s dark past. Paramount Pictures released on Wednesday, July 13, the first official trailer of the 2009 movie’s prequel – Orphan: First Kill.

“There’s always been something wrong with Esther…” Paramount+ tweeted.

The new film will be featuring the now 23-year-old Isabelle Fuhrman who will reprise her role as the violent psycho orphan, Esther, a child she pretended to be. Rossif Sutherland and Julie Stiles will also play Esther’s parents.

In the trailer, longing parents Katie Mauerova and her husband Richard are overjoyed to hear that their missing daughter Esther has been found years after disappearing without a trace. Since it has been years since anyone’s seen Esther, Katie and Richard assume that some of her odd behavior are just effects of the trauma she has experienced when she got lost.

“Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost,” the film synopsis reads.

Directed by William Brent Bell and produced by Entertainment One and Dark Castle Entertainment, Orphan: First Kill will come to theaters on August 19. The prequel will also be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on the same day.

The original film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, earned $80 million worldwide following its release in 2009. It was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, and starred Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard alongside a 12-year-old Fuhrman.

Orphan follows a couple who adopts a 9-year-old orphan after the death of their newborn baby. They soon find out that Esther is a psychopathic woman with proportional dwarfism pretending to be a child. Orphan garnered mixed reviews, and has become a cult classic among horror film enthusiasts due to its “disturbing” plot twist. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.