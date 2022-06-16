FIRST LOOK: Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ live-action film

RYAN GOSLING. The Hollywood actor is playing Ken in the 'Barbie' first live-action film.

MANILA, Philippines – Ryan Gosling transformed into the iconic Ken doll in the first look for his character in the upcoming Barbie movie.

In the photo shared by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday, June 15, Gosling sports Ken’s signature platinum blonde hair, spray tan, and killer six-pack abs. To complete the look, he’s wearing an all light-wash denim open vest and matching jeans – and even a pair of white boxers stitched with “KEN.”

Gosling’s image is the second official still from Barbie to be released following the photo of lead star Margot Robbie in her character as Barbie.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu. According to Variety, It will also feature Sex Education stars Ncuti Gawa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey – who notably resembles Margot.

Barbie is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.