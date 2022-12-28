LOOK: Stars who attended MMFF 2022 Gabi ng Parangal

GABI NG PARANGAL. Ian Veneracion and Nadine Lustre are named Stars of the Night during the Metro Manila Film Festival's Gabi ng Parangal on December 27, 2022.

Take a look at some of the celebrities at the awards night of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the local movie industry gathered at the New Frontier Theater on Tuesday, December 27, for the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal.

The highly anticipated awards night recognized several esteemed stars and filmmakers, chosen from among the festival’s eight participating entries. Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto, who is celebrating her 60th year in showbiz, was honored with the Marichu Vera-Perez Memorial Award.

Here are some of the celebrities who attended the 2022 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal:

Nadine Lustre, McCoy de Leon, and Jeffrey Hidalgo of ‘Deleter’

Psychological thriller Deleter dominated the MMFF 2022, winning 7 out of the 11 awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Nadine Lustre.

Lustre, who made her big-screen comeback with the techno-horror film, donned a caramel off-shoulder gown and gold necklace.

The highlight of her look, though, was her nose tattoo makeup spelling “Deleter.” Lustre also received the Female Star of the Night award.

Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, and Mon Confiado of ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

Nanahimik Ang Gabi took home five awards, including Best Actor for Ian Veneracion and Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado.

“I’ve been in the movie industry for 40 years and this is the first time I’ve received a Best Actor award,” Veneracion said in his acceptance speech. The actor was also named the Male Star of the Night.

Meanwhile, Heaven Peralejo, who donned a silver-embellished asymmetrical top with black skirt, was nominated in the Best Actress category.

Jake Cuenca, Sean de Guzman, Tiffany Grey, and Quinn Carillo of ‘My Father, Myself’

My Father, Myself lead actor Jake Cuenca attended the awarding ceremony with his mom.

The film won three awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Dimples Romana. Romana’s co-stars Cuenca, Sean de Guzman, Tiffany Grey, and Quinn Carillo accepted the trophy on her behalf.

Dimples Romana wins the Best Supporting Actress award. My Father, Myself casts accepted the award on her behalf:



📸 Bruce Casanova#MMFF2022 #MMFFBalikSaya #MMFFGabiNgParangal #MMFFatNFT pic.twitter.com/vQieqqwURA — NewFrontierTheater (@NewFrontierPh) December 27, 2022

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte of ‘My Teacher’

Lead stars Toni Gonzaga and Joey de Leon were noticeably absent during the awards ceremony, but real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte represented the entry My Teacher. The film won the Gender Sensitivity Award.

JC Santos, Mylene Dizon, Agot Isidro, and Ian Pangilinan of ‘Family Matters’

The Nuel Naval-directed drama film took home the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

After the ceremony, however, lead stars Agot Isidro and Nikki Valdez took to social media to express disappointment over the film’s lack of nominations.

Ang nakakapagluwag ng aming dibdib ay ang messages of support, lahat ng glowing reviews, posts na hinihimay ang storya, mga reaksyon pagkalabas ng sinehan.



Hangad namin na ang mga aral na natutunan at natuklasan uli ay inyong isasapuso.



2/3 — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) December 28, 2022

Hindi man kami nanominate sa napakaraming categories kagabi, pinakamasarap na award na sa amin ang marinig sa karamihan na “blessing” ang pelikula namin sa kanila. Dun palang, panalong panalo na kami. (1/3) — NVG 🌸💚 (@nikkivaldez_) December 28, 2022

The MMFF will run in theaters until January 7, 2023. – Rappler.com