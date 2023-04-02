IN PHOTOS: Summer Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Parade of Stars

The eight participating films for Summer MMFF 2023 will be shown in cinemas nationwide from April 8 to 18

MANILA, Philippines – The Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) kicked off its first-ever edition of the Parade of Stars on Sunday, April 2.

Lead stars of the eight participating entries rode their respective floats from Commonwealth Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City while greeting their supporters.

The 2023 festival serves as the inaugural edition of the summertime MMFF, and follows the same set of activities as the annual MMFF that happens every December.

The participating films will be shown in cinemas nationwide from April 8 to 18, with the awards night taking place on April 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

Here are the participating entries and their respective floats:

‘Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko starring Bela Padilla, Yoo Min-gon, and Boboy Garrovillo

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

About Us But Not About Us starring Romnick Sarmienta and Elijah Canlas

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Here Comes the Groom starring Enchong Dee, Maris Racal, Kaladkaren, and Awra Briguela

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Love You Long Time starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Single Bells starring Aljur Abrenica, Angeline Quinto, and Alex Gonzaga

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Apag starring Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Gladys Reyes, and Jaclyn Jose

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko starring RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story starring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla

Summer MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

It was in July 2019 when MMFF’s ExeCom first announced plans to hold two film festivals every year, with the introduction of a summer edition. The summer festival was supposed to debut in April 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. Its 2021 and 2022 editions were also skipped. – Rappler.com