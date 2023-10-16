LOOK: ‘The Marvels’ unveils new character posters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE MARVELS. Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Denvers while Park Seo Joon will play Prince Yan.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got to have a sneak peek at the new team that will grace the upcoming movie The Marvels, after character posters were released on Monday, October 16.

The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, will see the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

In The Marvels, Danvers will have her powers entangled with fellow MCU superheroes Monica Rambeau (from WandaVision, played by Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (from Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani).

Each of the three female superheroes will be transported to wherever the other one was whenever they use their powers.

“This unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe,” Marvel Studios said.

In the posters released by Marvel Studios, the three leads showcased their own powers through their respective color schemes.

Another poster features Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury, while South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is introduced as Prince Yan in another poster. This is the first time that Marvel Studios confirmed Park’s role in the film.

Even fan favorite Goose the Flerken also gets its own character poster.

The Marvels, directed by Nia Dacosta, is slated for a November 10 premiere. – Rappler.com