WATCH: Piolo Pascual plays a Filipino serial killer in horror debut ‘Mallari’

MALLARI. Piolo Pascual is set to star in his first horror film.

Pascual will star as Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest executed for committing 57 murders in the 1800s

MANILA, Philippines – Things take a bloody turn for the worst in Piolo Pascual’s upcoming horror film Mallari, as a chilling look into the 46-year-old actor’s first foray into the genre was unveiled on Saturday, October 7.

Mallari takes inspiration from the story of Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest of Magalang, Pampanga who was executed for committing 57 murders in the 1800s, classifying him as the first and only recorded Filipino serial killer.

Drawing from the accounts of the townspeople affected by Fr. Mallari’s crimes, the film will see Pascual stepping into the roles of three different characters across three timelines, each situated during the Spanish occupation, the post-war period, and the present day.

Gloria Diaz, JC Santos, Janella Salvador, Elisse Joson, and Mylene Dizon will also star alongside Pascual.

Clarita director Derick Cabrido helmed the highly-anticipated horror film while Enrico C. Santos wrote its screenplay. Production for Mallari was said to have lasted four years, and was shot at several historical sites in the country. A village set was also erected solely for the film.

While the film’s official release date has yet to be announced, production outfit Mentorque is looking to have Mallari premiered at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) later this year.

Another adaptation of Fr. Mallari’s story is also in the works, with Dennis Trillo starring as the notorious figure in CreaZion Studios’s upcoming series Severino. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.