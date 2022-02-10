WATCH: Pixar releases trailer for ‘Lightyear’

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND. 'Lightyear' gets its full trailer.

MANILA, Philippines – Pixar unveiled the full trailer for animated film Lightyear, giving fans a closer look at the intergalactic adventure of our favorite space ranger.

The two-minute video begins with Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) going for a test flight. The flight is meant to test whether their new spacecraft will be capable of getting him and his companions back home after being stranded on an alien planet for more than a year.

We see him in a cockpit, talking to Sox the strange robot cat (voiced by Peter Sohn), and fighting a “massive robot” that may or may not resemble Buzz’ mortal enemy Emperor Zurg in the Toy Story films.

Director Angus MacLane said in a press release, “Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further.”

Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi will be lending their voices to a group of space ranger recruits. The cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The news of the feature film was first announced in December 2020. Lightyear is set to be released in June 2022. – Rappler.com