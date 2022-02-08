Netflix movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar 2022 nominations

THE POWER OF THE DOG BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH as PHIL BURBANK in THE POWER OF THE DOG. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix

See a list of the key nominations for the 94th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, USA – Dark Western The Power of the Dog led the field of this year’s Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ahead of the 10 nods for science-fiction epic Dune.

Both will compete for the prestigious best picture trophy against drama Belfast, about a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film CODA;” and Don’t Look Up, a darkly comic allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama Drive My Car, King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story Licorice Pizza; thriller Nightmare Alley; and Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical West Side Story.

Jane Campion became the first woman nominated twice for best director with her nod for Power of the Dog. She was a contender for her 1993 film The Piano, but lost out that year to Spielberg, who won for Schindler’s List.

Power of the Dog also received nominations across the top acting categories for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

Also in the running for lead acting honors are Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for playing TV comedy couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Will Smith was nominated for the title role in King Richard, along with Andrew Garfield for biographical musical Tick, Tick … Boom! and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Kristen Stewart will compete for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. The other best actress nominees were Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, will reveal the winners at a live ceremony in Hollywood on March 27.

Here’s a list of key nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemmons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

– Rappler.com