Cinemalaya 2024 opens public casting call

Here’s your chance to be a movie star! Cinemalaya is holding open auditions for next year’s film festival.

MANILA, Philippines – Want to see yourself on the big screen? Cinemalaya, the country’s biggest and longest-running independent film festival, is holding a grand open casting call for indie films set to be released in 2024.

The single-day audition will happen on Friday, November 3, from 9 am to 5 pm at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in Pasay City. Registration starts at 7 am on the same day.

Major and community roles are up for grabs, with 30 casting calls in total.

Here are the films and their respective roles in need of actors:

Gulay Lang, Manong

Gulay Lang, Manong follows old and struggling vegetable farmer Pilo Sabado. He is tasked by patrolman Ariel to find Razer, a well-known personality in the Benguet Marijuana Cartel and underground Ganja community, to keep Pilo’s stoner brother Ricky alive. Director BC Amparado is looking for the following lead roles for his feature film: Pilo Sabado, Ricky Sabado, Razer Cabrera, and Agent Sabado.

Kono Basho (This Place)

In Kono Basho, a Filipino son goes on an introspective journey when attending the funeral of his estranged father, who was an overseas Filipino worker. This film is set in a Japanese city recovering from the March 2011 tsunami aftermath. Director Jaime Pacena II is looking for actors and actresses to fill the roles of Ell, Rain, Auntie Emma, Uncle Boy, Atsuko, Tomo Abe, Maita, and Bryan.

The Wedding Dance

The Wedding Dance is a film set in 1942, where a Kalinga woman is personally invited by her warrior husband to a wedding dance. Director Julius Lumiqued is opening casting calls for the roles of Lumna, Awiyao, and Madilummay, as well as various Kalinga village community roles.

Interested applicants can view the full list of role descriptions here:

Cinemalaya advised prospective auditionees to come to the auditions early and to thoroughly read character descriptions to ensure a good fit with their desired roles. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.