REVIEW: The award-winning short films of Black Beret 2023

What stands out in this year’s slate of Black Beret films is how often several familiar names pop up again and again in the credits. In what seems to be a tradition among UP Film majors, each budding director is not just working on their own films, but they can be seen in crucial roles in their other classmates’ films—even though it’s not required. This is no small feat, as everyone is juggling multiple other workloads, chasing deadlines, and, not to mention, completing their own films for a final grade.

The annual 14-film showcase is a public event organized for the UP Film Institute’s Directing class (Film 158) under professor and filmmaker John Dalog Torres. Established by Ed Lejano back in 2000, the event serves as a mini film festival to celebrate the efforts of its burgeoning filmmakers, who are refining, perfecting, and nurturing their directorial acumen.

There’s a sense of camaraderie in this semester’s class, all recognizing that they have the same goal in mind: make the best films they can, with the limited time, personnel, and resources that they have. It’s why you’ll see Film 158 directors like Redsh Alba (Dogs Don’t Die, They Multiply) do production design for yesterday will always be yesterday, Last Full Show, and floating in between; JT Trinidad (yesterday will always be yesterday) act for bilugin mo man ako and edit for Si Toto Mart; Aiah Gertos (Si Toto Mart) produce for Last Full Show and act for The Rats of the City, and many more intersections.

Each director, acknowledging their proficiency in other aspects of filmmaking, selflessly extends their skills to others – which is why Black Beret shouldn’t be seen only for its individual films, but as a whole; a showcase not of 14 films, but a showcase of generosity and collaboration among its students.

Here are the award-winning films of the festival:

Dogs Don’t Die, They Multiply (dir. Redsh Alba)

The best way to describe this rambunctiously intoxicating jury prize winner is that it makes you drunk and sober at the same time. Drunk, because who in their right mind would be talking about the 2017 KathNiel show La Luna Sangre out of context while bathed in the moonlit sky, and then following that up with a zoom-in on the city amid the cacophonous squealing of dogs, superimposed with subtitle translations? Sober, because upon realizing its deep socio-political undertones, the levity subsides, and the screeching inertia effect of its commentary takes center stage. Alba recognizes that it is often more effective to let the audience’s imagination run wild, as the threat posed on the dogs and the initially passive protagonists grows massive and unfathomable, simply because it remains unseen. Dogs Don’t Die, They Multiply is a ridiculously fun film, and it works that way because it lulls you into the same highs that the inebriated leads experience, and then pulls the rug from under you like it’s nothing.

dala (dir. Toni Cañete)

What’s striking in this film is its cold, mechanical atmosphere, offering a transient glimpse at streets, buildings, cars, and alienation. Close-ups are severe, abrasive, slicing through each corner of the screen. The camera refuses to maintain an upright stance, contorting itself backwards and laboring to gauge the distance between the two central characters. Cinematographer Maki Makilan, who won Best Cinematography for this film (and also shot the visually rich yesterday will always be yesterday), creates a somber mood that envelops the viewer in its emotional gravity. The award-winning performance of Cole Dela Cruz as Mon and the confident supporting role of Aubrey Carnaje as June are captivating to see unfold. Cañete submerges the film in a distinct kind of disquiet, one that calls to mind Michelangelo Antonioni’s existential malaise and his emphasis on the rigidity of architecture. My favorite scene features a shot initially showcasing only Mon, a visual frame we’ve become accustomed to, and then abruptly featuring June in a crucial, yet wordless, moment — a moment in which its delicate composition matches its intimacy. With precise details and musings that feel straight out of a feverish 4 am reverie, dala is as unforgettable as our most vivid late night encounters.

Katulad Mo Rin Ako (dir. Jan Christian Garcia)

Garcia draws not too far from his own experience in making this film, which is itself an advocacy for anti-bullying and a call for proper medical and psychosocial assistance in rural areas. These are very real concerns that Garcia tackles through the perspective of a child with a cleft deformity, and he does so with utmost sincerity, compassion, and sensitivity. What’s also apparent is the drive the director has in creating each scene, mixing in drone shots, dollies, dramatic lighting, and crafty camerawork. However, even with this ambition, the film is still rough around the edges, featuring somewhat inconsistent colors, variable sound mixing, and at times, uneven acting. The film also traverses many genres to varying degrees of success, initially presenting itself as a family drama, then transitioning into a coming-of-age story, followed by a horror thriller, and culminating in an advocacy piece. While not without its flaws, Katulad Mo Rin Ako’s dedication to conveying its goals ultimately shines through, and it never falters or hesitates in that attempt.

Recuerdo (dir. Bane Vicente)

We can’t begin to talk about Recuerdo without first lauding Jal Galang’s remarkable lead performance. Previously, I had seen him in the short film Gulis, where he portrayed a painter coming to terms with an HIV-positive diagnosis. In there, Galang acts opposite Menggie Cobarrubias and more than holds his own, delivering an empathetic performance that resonates deeply. He does the same here, channeling grief, vulnerability, and listlessness into a slow, meditative, and ultimately cathartic portrayal. Vicente directs the film as if embodying a discreet observer, capturing unassuming moments of cleaning, packing, and conversing, eschewing any unnecessary flourish. The approach is both effective and restrained, allowing the protagonist’s emotional journey and arc to unfold with clarity and minimal distraction.

Last Full Show (dir. Ivan Villacorta Gentolizo)

It comes as no surprise that Last Full Show won the Audience Choice Award. It’s a feel-good tribute to youthful innocence as well as an ode to the magic of cinema. Gentolizo tugs at heartstrings effortlessly. He shares a nuanced take on piracy and its lasting influence on children, echoing the work of Raya Martin in Now Showing. Prince Nathaniel España captivates with his determination as Teban, a vendor of pirated DVDs alongside his mother, Linda (Sharon Ceneta), and joined by his friend Maymay (Lanaya Kaori Renta). The area for improvement I’d suggest is that there could’ve been more resistance to Teban’s desire to watch in a cinema both internally and externally; the ease with which he navigates his challenges somewhat undermines the weight of his situation. He could’ve faced more repercussions for going to the cinema far too often, leaving behind a trail of unfulfilled responsibilities as a vendor. He should be seen sacrificing the pleasures of buying things that normal children would want in favor of saving up for a ticket. He should also be told to grow up, to be led to believe that cinema is a selfish and elitist endeavor (which, let’s be honest, it frequently is). Because in the Philippines, cinema has been commodified to such an extent that its artistic value and the experience it provides are so overshadowed. Last Full Show is smart to take a child’s perspective because, in doing so, we are reminded of the simple joys and wonders that cinema can bring that are often taken for granted.

yesterday will always be yesterday (dir. JT Trinidad)

JT Trinidad showcases a fully-realized vision in yesterday will always be yesterday. Each detail feels consciously crafted, the shots meticulously composed, the blocking fluidly executed, and the production design intricately woven. And if anything, it’s a mark of a great director, one who becomes a maestro in command of a symphony of visual and auditory elements. Sharing the spirited youthfulness of Y tu mamá también, with a touch of Edward Yang’s introspection, the three main protagonists, Mike (Rance Saruda), Jeremy (AJ Benoza), and Marie (Claudia Fernando), undergo a coming-of-age journey while beset by a looming revelation about their high school lurking in the background. The film’s slow pace and ambiguity both become its biggest strength and Achilles heel, the latter likely hampered by its mere 23-minute runtime. There’s a story underneath each character, and Trinidad fills in the blanks with evocative mirror shots, tiny glances, and subtle gestures. Yet, one wouldn’t be blamed to want more, to dig deeper into the characters’ core, to reveal how the inward feelings about graduation and past experiences influence their decision to reveal the confession video or not. Admittedly, this is the Black Beret film I’ve rewatched the most, because it rewards careful observation and demands a contemplative approach from its audience.

Si Toto Mart (dir. Aiah Gertos)

In Si Toto Mart, a jewel among the festival’s entries has been discovered — undeniably the most emotionally hard-hitting and by far the lengthiest. Spanning an exhaustive yet justifiable 30 minutes, every moment feels purposeful and richly earned. Director Aiah Gertos has crafted a deeply personal ode to her late brother, who tragically passed away in 2021, and in doing so, she transcends ordinary ruminations on grief, imbuing the film with a childlike tenderness and humanity that is as rare as it is mesmerizing. MM Gigante’s performance stands out with an almost four-minute long shot of her slowly breaking down in tears, capturing the raw, unfiltered essence of the family’s anguish. Eiah Manjares, in her portrayal of Ishang, assumes the role of our point-of-view character, introducing Toto Mart to her and, by extension, to us. The camera, seemingly aware of this delicate narrative dance, positions itself in locations imbued with meaning for Mart, fostering the sensation that he continues to watch over his family from unexpected vantage points. The result is a tender exploration of love and loss, a poignant reminder of the enduring connections that persist even beyond life’s end. In the end, Gertos not only introduces us to Marti Jhun Gertos but also achieves something far more meaningful — immortalizing her brother through the transformative power of film.

floating in between (dir. Ienne Junsay)

The sole animated film in the festival is also its most creatively daring and visually enchanting. floating in between, drawn directly from the deeply personal recollections of director Ienne Junsay, has its story, visual approach, and vibrant lead performance by Aljayn Aranzamendez weaved into a tapestry bearing Junsay’s unique artistic signature. The scrapbook and collage-like visuals, brimming with doodles and real-life objects, mesh together in a cohesive and captivating fashion. The animation goes beyond mere style and injects the film with genuine substance and personality. If the film were not animated, it would be a wholly different experience. It’s a truly difficult undertaking, one that has required months of drawing, scanning, editing, and so on. To see this accomplished without the backing of a studio or any significant resources only underscores its achievements. And in spite of all of this, the film’s emotional resonance remains potent, particularly in its heartfelt depiction of Ara’s deep bond with her lola. Winning both Best Sound and Best Editing, the film’s accolades are well-deserved. However, the newly created Special Citation for Technical Achievement, tailored specifically for the film, raises some questions. This is especially apparent in the film’s end credits, which emphatically declare that “animation is cinema.” Because if animation is indeed cinema, then it should be judged on equal footing with live-action films, not be boxed into a “special” and somewhat redundant criteria of its own. – Rappler.com