Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in new biopic

The Apple Studios biopic about the late actress and fashion icon will be directed by ‘Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino

MANILA, Philippines – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara will portray actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming Apple Studios biopic directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

According to Variety, Oscar nominee Mara will also produce and co-write the film alongside Michael Mitnick (The Giver, Vinyl), who will write the script. Mitnick has worked with Guadagnino for his short films O Night Divine and The Staggering Girl. Details about the plot or a release date have not yet been confirmed.

Hepburn, who was born in Brussels, rose to fame for iconic Hollywood films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), Roman Holiday (1953), My Fair Lady (1964), War and Peace (1956), and many more. She also starred in the Broadway musical Gigi and Ondine, and was known for her classic, elegant style. Hepburn died of cancer at the age of 63 in 1993.

Mara, 36, recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Toni Collette. She was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her titular role in 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and 2015’s Carol. – Rappler.com