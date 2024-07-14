SB19 to release ‘PAGTATAG!’ documentary on August 28 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film will follow SB19 on their EP release and second world tour

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, A’TIN! P-pop powerhouse SB19 is set to conclude their PAGTATAG! era with the nationwide theatrical release of the documentary film – also titled PAGTATAG! – on August 28.

“Tagged as P-pop kings, SB19 confronts a year of challenges as they move forward to a new era of music, career, and emancipation. This is SB19’s PAGTATAG! era,” the caption for the film’s teaser read.

Helmed by Jed Regala and produced by 1Z Entertainment and First Light Studios, the documentary aims to feature the highs and lows the P-pop group underwent the past year – from releasing their PAGTATAG! album, going on a world tour, and founding their label 1Z Entertainment.

“SB19 has been through quite the journey with their PAGTATAG! era. From planning their comeback to overcoming internal challenges and establishing their own company, it’s evident that they’ve truly embodied the spirit of resilience and entertainment,” the film’s synopsis read.

The “GENTO!” hitmakers first teased the documentary during their PAGTATAG! finale concert on May 18 and 19, releasing a three-minute trailer wherein the members get candid about the current state of their careers.

“Mahirap na mahirap ‘yung journey toward big things. ‘Yung puso, ‘yung passion, and everything, parang step by step talaga siya (It’s a hard journey toward big things. The heart, passion, and everything – it’s really a step by step process),” SB19’s leader Pablo said in the clip.

Stell added: “Sobrang namomotivate pa kami na gawin pa ang mga gustong gawin at i-achieve pa ang greatest heights na gusto pa naming iabot.” (We get really motivated to do things that we really want and achieve the greatest heights that we could reach.)

Play Video

PAGTATAG! is the group’s second world tour. It is in line with their latest EP – also titled PAGTATAG! – which was released in June 2023.

SB19 made its debut in October 2018. Their hits include “WYAT,” Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Ilaw,” “Go Up,” and “Alab,” among others.

In October 2023, SB19 announced the establishment of their label 1Z Entertainment, with the group’s leader Pablo serving as its chief executive officer. In December 2023, the group announced that it secured ownership of its group name and logo. – Rappler.com