Sharon Cuneta to star in ‘The Mango Bride’ movie adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta has joined the cast for the Hollywood film adaptation of award-winning novel The Mango Bride, Variety reported on Monday, February 21.

“I wanted to do The Mango Bride because it’s the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this,” Cuneta was quoted as saying.

Written by Marivi Soliven, The Mango Bride follows the story of two Filipino women, Amparo and Beverly, who migrate to California and discover how their lives intertwine. The novel won the grand prize in the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature in 2011.

Cuneta added that she’s a fan of Soliven’s works, saying that the author “captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino American experience skillfully.”

The Filipina actress, who’s also set to serve as an executive producer for the movie, shared her excitement for the project on her social media accounts.

“Surprise! Hollywood, here come the Pinoys! Please pray for this project to succeed. My prayer is that this is able to open doors for all of us in the industry – finally,” she wrote.

Details about Cuneta’s characters or other cast members were not given. Martin Edralin is set to direct the movie while Rae Red will adapt the novel into a screenplay.

A target release date for The Mango Bride has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com