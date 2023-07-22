LIST: Shows, films Filipinos love that are affected by the Hollywood strikes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON STRIKE. SAG-AFTRA actors and members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) join the picket line outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California.

From ‘Wicked’ to ‘Stranger Things,’ these productions have been put on pause as Hollywood writers and actors join the picket lines

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since 1960, Hollywood is facing two labor strikes as both writers and actors push for better pay and protections against artificial intelligence (AI).

Members of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) began their walkout on May 2, while actors from SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) joined them on the picket lines on July 14.

Production on a number of shows and films have slowed since the writers’ work stoppage. Long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live was among the first shows to shut down, with the last few episodes of its final season being canceled in favor of reruns.

With actors now also on strike, even more filming delays are expected. Among those affected are certain shows and movies that Filipino viewers are invested in. These are some of them:

Movies

Deadpool 3

The upcoming Marvel film was one of the first productions to come to a halt, with Variety reporting on July 14 that filming for the movie has stopped. The report also said that the film’s May 3, 2024 release date “is now in jeopardy.”

Just a few days before the production halt was announced, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared the first photo of them from the film, donning their costumes as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively.

Wicked

The much-anticipated musical adaptation of the Broadway hit has been put on pause, director Jon M Chu announced on Twitter on July 19.

“Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right,” he said.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is slated for release on November 27, 2024 – a date which, according to Jon, “shouldn’t be affected” by the delays.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2

Even as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is still playing in cinemas (it premiered on July 12), the second part has reportedly paused production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg joined a London rally in solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA actors.

As of this writing, the Tom Cruise-starrer is set for release on June 28, 2024.

Gladiator 2

This sequel to the award-winning 2000 film Gladiator has been a long time coming, but viewers may have to wait even longer now that production has come to a halt in light of the Hollywood strikes.

According to Variety, director Ridley Scott halted production in the middle of shooting a complex Colosseum scene with star Paul Mescal and hundreds of extras. He later sent a note to the crew to announce the shutdown, surprising many on set.

TV shows

Stranger Things season 5

The sci-fi/horror series was one of the first major shows to suspend production in the wake of the WGA strike, with its fifth and final season being affected.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a tweet on May 7.

The most recent season ended on a cliffhanger, and was released on Netflix in two parts in May and July 2022.

Cobra Kai season 6

Work on the sixth and final season of the comedy-drama has been suspended as the Cobra Kai team voiced support for striking writers.

“We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer’s room. No writers on set. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we’ll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this,” series co-creator Jon Hurwitz said in a May 2 tweet.

The Last Of Us season 2

The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became an instant hit when it premiered on HBO in January – so much so that a second season was announced just two episodes in. However, it remains to be seen when that season will hit the screens.

According to a May 11 report by Variety, casting was underway for the second season when production was suspended in the wake of the writers’ walkout, with the show’s co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin has been seen on the picket lines.

HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline that they are eyeing “sometime in 2025” for the second season’s release.

Euphoria season 3

After being delayed due to creator Sam Levinson’s work on The Idol and star Zendaya’s other commitments, the HBO teen drama series has been set back further with the writers’ strike.

“We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show – ideally in 2025 – will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol,” HBO’s Francesca Orsi told Deadline.

The show’s most recent season premiered in January 2022.

The White Lotus season 3

Fans of the hit dark comedy were tickled by the news that it would be returning for a third season set in Thailand. However, they may have to wait a little longer after production on the show was put on hold due to the writer’s strike.

According to NME, season two star Tom Hollander said in a podcast that production on the show has been paused, and that creator Mike White, who is a WGA member, doesn’t want to be thrown out of the union.

HBO’s Francesca Orsi told Deadline that the show was initially set for release in 2024, though the strike has made that uncertain. – Rappler.com