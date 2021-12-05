WATCH: Sony releases ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ first trailer

FIRST LOOK. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (part one)' releases first trailer.

The highly-anticipated sequel will also have two parts

MANILA, Philippines – Miles Morales is swinging back into the Spider-Verse not just once, but twice!

Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped on Sunday, December 5 the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Titled Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), the first-look teaser reveals that the upcoming film will serve as the first installment of a two-part sequel.

Picking up where the 2018 movie left off, the two-minute clip opens with Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) lying in bed before being visited by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfield) for a hang out. They then bounce across multiple animated universes until Miles comes in contact with Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac).

According to its official film synopsis, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will see “Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have encountered.”

Aside from Moore, Steinfield, and Isaac reprising their roles, Issa Rae was also announced to play Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman for the upcoming sequel.

The computer-animated superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics character, premiered in December 2018. Since then, it’s bagged an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and a BAFTA Award.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is set to hit theaters in October 2022. A release date for Part Two has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com