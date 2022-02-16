‘Star Trek 4’ in the works: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto to return

J.J. Abrams says that the fourth film will feature the original cast of Pine, Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and others

MANILA, Philippines – The Enterprise will be back, and the original Star Trek crew is set to return for the upcoming fourth film of the popular sci-fi film franchise.

Director J.J. Abrams announced that a new Star Trek film is in the works on Tuesday, February 15 at Paramount’s Investors Day Presentation. He also said that stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Karl Urban, and Simon Pegg are set to reprise their roles as Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Sulu, Bones, and Scotty, respectively. New “exciting and really fun” characters will also be introduced.

According to a Variety report, Abrams said that the new Star Trek film, which will help take Star Trek “into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” will start shooting by the end of 2022. No release date has been announced yet.

“We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper,” Abrams said.

The fourth film’s screenplay will be written by Avatar 2’s Josh Friedman and WandaVision’s Cameron Squires, based on a previous draft by Captain Marvel’s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser).

The last time the whole crew was on the big screen was for Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond in 2016, with Abrams producing. Before that, there was Abram’s Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and his first film, 2009’s Star Trek, which reset the events from Gene Roddenberry’s 1960s television series starring William Shatner as Kirk. – Rappler.com