WATCH: ‘Your Name’ director drops newest trailer for upcoming film ‘Suzume no Tojimari’

Get ready for another visual treat from ‘Your Name’ and ‘Weathering with You’ director Makoto Shinkai!

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo animation studio Toho Company, Limited and CoMix Wave Films debuted the newest whimsical full trailer of Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume’s Locking-Up), on Friday, July 15.

Play Video

The first full trailer showcases the film’s theme song “Suzume,” sang by actress Nanoka Hara who also plays lead protagonist Suzume, along with a narration by Hara, too. It also features Shinkai’s signature magical visual elements and hyperreal landscapes of a re-imagined Japan. The first short teaser for the highly-awaited film was released on April 10.

Suzume no Tojimari is the coming-of-age story of 17-year-old Suzume, who must close the doors that are causing devastation in areas across Japan. Her journey begins in a quiet southwestern town in Kyushu where she encounters a young man who tells her he’s looking for a door.

“What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…. Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster,” the synopsis by anime website Crunchyroll wrote.

Alongside director Shinkai is returning Character Designer Masayoshi Tanaka, Animation Director Kenichi Tsuchiya, and Art Director Takumi Tanji, who have all previously worked with Shinkai for 2019 hit Weathering With You.

Suzume is set for a Japan release on November 11, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film globally in early 2023.

Makoto Shinkai previously won Director of the Year in the 2016 Japan Academy Film Awards for cult-favorite Kimi no Nawa (Your Name). Shinkai’s other notable works include The Garden of Words and 5 Centimeters per Second. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.