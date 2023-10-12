Taylor Swift’s concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.

The singer says that they're also adding additional showtimes for 'The Eras Tour' concert film

Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday, October 11 that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the US and Canada.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on the social media platform X.

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

“Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday (October 12) in America and Canada. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday (October 13) and throughout the weekend,” Swift said.

Previously, Swift had said the movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would only be released in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screened worldwide.

The film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Last week, AMC’s shares rose 11% after the company said that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally. – Rappler.com